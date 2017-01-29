WWE Royal Rumble: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Vs. Cesaro & Sheamus (Pre-Show)

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Cesaro quickly with a shot to Anderson for 2. Deadlift Gutwrench Suplex by Cesaro for 2. Slingshot Shoulder Block by Sheamus for 2. Cesaro back in, Finlay Roll/Double Stomp combo by the champions for 2. Anderson comes back with a Step-Up Kick in the corner. Gallows in, but Sheamus regains control and hits a running knee drop for 2. Cesaro in, but Gallows hits him with a back body drop. The Club continues to take control.

– Commercial –

Back from commercial as Gallows keeps working over Cesaro. Cesaro comes back with a Muscle-Plex to Gallows. Gallows stops a tag, but Cesaro breaks free and tags in Sheamus. Sheamus makes a comeback, hitting Irish Hammers and a corner spin kick to the Club, followed by the Beats of the Bodhiran to Gallows. Top Rope Clothesline by Sheamus, followed by an assisted White Noise by the champions for 2. Gallows stops the Cesaro Swing, Anderson in, takes out Sheamus, then rolls up Cesaro with his feet on the ropes, but the second referee catches him. Cesaro hits Swiss Death on Anderson for a close 2. Anderson blocks the Neutralizer, but then Cesaro hits the Swiss-19 on Anderson, followed by a Top Rope Crossbody for 2. Anderson with a backslide for 2. They exchange uppercuts, then Anderson with a spinebuster for 2. The Club goes for the Magic Killer, but Sheamus stops it. Anderson avoids the Brogue Kick and Sheamus accidentally hits the first ref! Cesaro with the Cesaro Swing to Anderson as the second ref takes over the match. Sharpshooter applied by Cesaro, but Gallows breaks it up. Anderson covers, but Sheamus breaks it up. Sheamus and Gallows brawl as it begins to break down. Sheamus almost hits the second ref, but then the Club hits him with the Magic Killer. Cesaro gets rid of Gallows, but Anderson rolls him up, hooking the tights to steal the titles.

Winners and NEW RAW Tag Team Champions: The Club by pinfall

The Club celebrate their title win after as Cesaro can’t believe what happened.

