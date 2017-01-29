WWE Royal Rumble PPV Live Results

Royal Rumble coverage will begin at 7PM EST. Continue refreshing the page for the latest updates.

Introduction for the rumble begins as pyro goes off. Bayley’s music plays and she receives a nice pop from the crowd. A nice and cool visual of Bayley signs shown in the crowd around the arena. Charlotte comes out to decent heat.

Raw Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Charlotte (c)

Charlotte hits a nice shoulder tackle and tosses Bayley out the ring. Bayley responds moments later by sending Charlotte out of the ring. She hits a guillotine neckbreaker on the ropes sends Charlotte back out the ring. Bayley scores with a hurracana to outside the ring. Moments later, she hits a cross body from the turnbuckle to Charlotte outside the ring. Bayley puts Charlotte inside the ring and covers her, but only gets a two count.

After Charlotte rolls out the ring, Bayley’s head is rammed into the bottom ring. Charlotte works over Bayley for a few minutes. Bayley escapes the sleeper hold, but moments later Charlotte catches her in another submission hold. Charlotte hits a nice big boot and goes for a cover, but only gets two. Bayley eventually comes back with a nice flurry of offense including a couple of clotheslines and a sweet springboard cross body. Bayley hits a elbow drop for a near fall. Charlotte gets the advantage and applies the figure four. Bayley reverses, but moments later Charlotte reverses back to the figure four and into the figure eight. She grabs the robes. The ref catches her and forces her to release the hold. As Bayley sells on the ground, Charlotte attempts a moonsault from the top turnbuckle, but Bayley put her knees up. She gets a near fall. Bayley gets Charlotte onto top of the turnbuckle, but Charlotte is able to knock her off onto the floor. Bayley gingerly gets on the apron holding her neck, but Charlotte takes advantage and hits Natural Selection. Charlotte gets the three count.

Winner: Charlotte. A good match and their best main roster match to date. It was the right call to have Charlotte go over. Bayley should struggle first before winning the big one thus storytelling wise this was the best way to go.

The video package for the Reigns/Owens match begins.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (c) w/ Chris Jericho suspended in a shark cage.

Owens and Jericho attack Reigns. Reigns is able to make a comeback and put Jericho inside the cage. The Cage raises up as Jericho whines and the match begins. Owens is able to get hit from behind on Reigns. While he’s in advantage, Owens tries to calm down Jericho. Reigns is able to take advantage and the two end up fighting outside. Owens and Reigns fight through the crowd with Reigns getting the better of the exchanges. They end up back near ringside and Reigns hits Owens with part of the announcer table. Owens is able to come back with a shot with the monitor and then hits the canon outside as Reigns is against the barricade. Moments later after a chair shot, Owens taunts on the announcers table for a bit. He then finishes assembling a weird pyramid like structure with the table outside. He attempts a powerbomb from the apron onto the chair structure, but Reigns is able to counter. Owens is able to get another hit in and punches Reigns several times as Reigns comes close to falling into the chair structure. Owens runs against the ropes, but Reigns nails him with a clothesline. Reigns gets a table from under the ring and attempts to set it up inside, but Owens hits a backstabber. Owens pushes the table outside the ring. Reigns is able to get advanatage back with a powerbomb and Owens with a two fall. Reigns motion for the drive by and hits him as Owens is outside the ring.

Reigns sets up the table, but Owens kicks him twice sending Reigns on top of the table. Owens hits a nice frog splash from the turnbuckle, putting Reigns through the table. Unfortunately, he only gets a two count. Owens mocks Reigns and goes to the cannonball again, but is able to counter with clotheslines. Owens is able to come back with a superkick and then a hard chair shot to the back. Still a two count. Jericho tosses Owens bass knuckles and hits Reigns with it after a failed first attempt. Still only a two count.

Sorry, my computer randomly went out on me for some reason, so I’ll quickly sum this up. After Owens is put through the chair structure by Reigns because of a superman punch. Reigns destroys Owens once more with a powerbomb through the announcer table. He puts Owens in the ring setting up for a spear through the table, but Strowman pulls Reigns outside. He gives him a chokeslam on the announce table that refused to break and then powerslams him through the table inside the ring. Owens gets the pin and retains.

Winner: Kevin Owens. A really good match that surpassed their previous encounters. Hopefully Owens becomes the dangerous, heat seeking heel after this. Jericho and Owens are entertaining, but they are not main even threats at the moment.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville vs. Rich Swann (c)

The match begins with a lockup and then a bit of a stalemate, but Swann is able to hit a dropkick sending Neville outside. He the hits a flying crossbody to Neville outside. Swann bangs Neville’s head against the ring and put him back inside. Neville gets the advantage and hits a nice turnbuckle dropkick. He covers Swann for a two count. Neville kicks and taunts Swann for a bit. He puts Swann on his shoulders, but Swann counters into a cradle pin which gets a two count. Neville gets another kick in and attempts his submission finisher, but Swann is able to counter out of it. Neville gets back the advantage and eventually gets Swann into a sleeper hold. Swann counters out and sends Neville outside the ring. Neville is able to throw Swann into the barricade hard twice and puts him back in the ring. He gets on top of the turnbuckle. A Swann nails him with a nice superkick as Neville comes down. Moments later after both men get up from the count, Neville goes to the top turnbuckle, but Swann gets a hurracana. Neville slides outside then Swann hits a beautiful 450/Senton type dive outside the ring onto Neville.

He puts Neville back inside the ring and hits a flurry of kicks then a final hard kick. He gets a really good near fall. Swann hits a nice flurry of offense including a standing splash. He covers and gets a two count. He goes to the top turnbuckle, but Neville runs up towards him. After some punches, Neville flips off the turnbuckle. Swann attempts a crossbody, but he misses. Swann is able to get the advantage back with a hard kick to mid section and his spinning back kick finisher. Her covers Neville for a really good near fall. Swann goes to the top turnbuckle, but Neville runs up again and this time hits a superplex. Another near fall. Neville immediately transitions into his submission finisher and eventually Swann taps.

Winner: Rich Swann. Another really good match that was hampered a bit due to the lack of crowd reaction. Its not the crowd’s fault however as the cruiserweights still aren’t being meaningfully. Hopefully with Neville as champion now, they are able to build a face for the cruiserweight division.