WWE Royal Rumble: Roman Reigns Vs. Kevin Owens (No DQ-WWE Universal Title Match)

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (c) w/ Chris Jericho suspended in a shark cage.

Owens and Jericho attack Reigns. Reigns is able to make a comeback and put Jericho inside the cage. The Cage raises up as Jericho whines and the match begins. Owens is able to get hit from behind on Reigns. While he’s in advantage, Owens tries to calm down Jericho. Reigns is able to take advantage and the two end up fighting outside. Owens and Reigns fight through the crowd with Reigns getting the better of the exchanges. They end up back near ringside and Reigns hits Owens with part of the announcer table. Owens is able to come back with a shot with the monitor and then hits the canon outside as Reigns is against the barricade. Moments later after a chair shot, Owens taunts on the announcers table for a bit. He then finishes assembling a weird pyramid like structure with the table outside. He attempts a powerbomb from the apron onto the chair structure, but Reigns is able to counter. Owens is able to get another hit in and punches Reigns several times as Reigns comes close to falling into the chair structure. Owens runs against the ropes, but Reigns nails him with a clothesline. Reigns gets a table from under the ring and attempts to set it up inside, but Owens hits a backstabber. Owens pushes the table outside the ring. Reigns is able to get advanatage back with a powerbomb and Owens with a two fall. Reigns motion for the drive by and hits him as Owens is outside the ring.

Reigns sets up the table, but Owens kicks him twice sending Reigns on top of the table. Owens hits a nice frog splash from the turnbuckle, putting Reigns through the table. Unfortunately, he only gets a two count. Owens mocks Reigns and goes to the cannonball again, but is able to counter with clotheslines. Owens is able to come back with a superkick and then a hard chair shot to the back. Still a two count. Jericho tosses Owens bass knuckles and hits Reigns with it after a failed first attempt. Still only a two count.

After Owens is put through the chair structure by Reigns because of a superman punch. Reigns destroys Owens once more with a powerbomb through the announcer table. He puts Owens in the ring setting up for a spear through the table, but Strowman pulls Reigns outside. He gives him a chokeslam on the announce table that refused to break and then powerslams him through the table inside the ring. Owens gets the pin and retains.

Winner: Kevin Owens. A really good match that surpassed their previous encounters. Hopefully Owens becomes the dangerous, heat seeking heel after this. Jericho and Owens are entertaining, but they are not main even threats at the moment.

