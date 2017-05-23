WWE Scrubbing All Traces of “Broken” Matt Hardy

WWE appears to be removing all traces of the “Broken” gimmick to avoid legal issues with Impact Wrestling. During last night’s RAW, WWE aired a graphic promoting the Sheamus vs. Matt Hardy match. Later in the show they showed the same graphic but this time it was with a new Hardy photo.

Reby Hardy’s response to WWE changing last night’s graphic:

