Last night’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live was seen by 3.1 million people. That is up from last week’s post-WrestleMania 33 show which did 2.8 million viewers. The Superstar Shake-up made it the second most watched edition of the show since its live debut on July 19, 2016.

For comparison, this week’s RAW “Superstar Shakeup” drew 3.429 million viewers

SmackDown Live was second in viewership that night behind The O’Reilly Factor, while finishing first in the 18-49 demographic.