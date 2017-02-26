WWE: Seth Rollins ‘Unlikely’ To Compete At WrestleMania 33

– WWE published a preview for Monday’s RAW and indicated that Seth Rollins is set for a sit-down interview, check out the highlight below:

Check out the full description below:

At this point, it seems unlikely that Rollins will be able to compete at this year’s WrestleMania. That would mean that the former WWE Champion will miss his second consecutive Show of Shows, this time thanks to Triple H’s “Destroyer.” Will Rollins confirm this unfortunate news, or will he have another message entirely for The Cerebral Assassin and The Samoan Submission Specialist?

As noted, contrary to WWE’s statement, we still believe that Rollins is expected to face Triple H at the event.