WWE SLAM: Card Trader app has revealed two major names that will be switching brands in this week’s Superstar Shakeup. An update was released for the app for a new card set that will be available during the Superstar Shakeup. There will be new red base cards for wrestlers moving to RAW, and dark blue base cards for those moving to Smackdown Live.

An image with a wrestler silhouette that appears to be AJ Styles is on a red card, and another silhouette of Charlotte Flair is on a blue one.