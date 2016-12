WWE SmackDown Draws More Viewers Than RAW – Details

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, featuring John Cena’s return and WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler in the main event, drew 2.885 million viewers.

This number is up from last week’s 2.637 million viewers.

SmackDown was #3 for the night on cable in viewership, behind college football on ESPN and Curse of Oak Island.

Monday’s RAW averaged 2.855 million viewers.