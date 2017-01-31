WWE SmackDown Live Coverage – (01/31) – Rumble Fallout, John Cena’s 16th Title Reign Begins

Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

A video kicks off the show with highlight clips from this past Sunday’s Royal Rumble event. Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble match, guaranteeing himself a WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 33. John Cena also won his record setting 16th WWE Championship at the event.

AJ Styles is seen angrily watching that clip. Styles lost the championship to Cena. Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan are with him. McMahon says Smackdown Live had one hell of a night. Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble while AJ Styles and John Cena tore the house down, but Cena walked away as the champion. Bryan says it couldn’t have gone any better. Styles says they should be thinking about when he gets his WWE Championship rematch. He doesn’t want it to be in the Elimination Chamber. McMahon and Bryan say he’ll get his shot one-on-one eventually. Tonight, they have a show to run. The next WWE Championship match will be in the Elimination Chamber. Styles reiterates that he wants a one-on-one match. Styles then wants to know who is in the match. McMahon says Styles is as well as the WWE Champion, John Cena, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz, and Dean Ambrose.

Dean Ambrose immediately walks in and says that’s all he wants to know. Styles tells him to get out. Ambrose tells him not to get snippy with him. Ambrose says now that James Ellsworth is in love and out of the picture, they have some unfinished business to settle tonight. Styles says that won’t happen, but McMahon likes the idea and books the match. Styles angrily storms out.

John Cena talks about being a 16-time World Champion

John Cena’s music hits, and the 16-time WWE Champion makes his way to the ring to a good reception. Cena tells the crowd to not be afraid to tell him how they feel. Cena says, “Corpus Christi, Texas… The Champ is here!” A “Let’s go Cena/Cena sucks” chant fires up. Throughout history, the championship is a symbol that tells everyone that you’re the man. That’s what it’s going to be. Part about being a man is the ability to say when you’re wrong and sorry. A few people were just chanting for AJ Styles. Cena says he’s sorry to AJ Styles that he was wrong about him; he’s not just a guy from Atlanta. Styles is an elite level WWE Superstar that brings out the best in him. They may disagree, but Styles’ performance at the Royal Rumble is what the title is all about. The Royal Rumble was a history-making occasion. A lot of people asked him how he’ll celebrate history. It’s not a time to drop confetti because in two-weeks, this title is on the line inside the Elimination Chamber live on the WWE Network. He’ll celebrate making history by doing what he loves the most – standing in the ring saying Smackdown Live is the place to be, John Cena is the man to beat, and if you want some, come get some!

The Wyatt Family’s music interrupts him. Bray Wyatt walks out with the winner of the Royal Rumble, John Cena’s longtime rival, Randy Orton. They stop at the stage. A loud “Cena” chant fires up. Wyatt says, “The Champ is here,” and laughs. Wyatt sarcastically tells the children that all is right with the world. The more things change, the more they stay the same. It’s like a vicious cycle. The hands of fate have dealt Cena back the championship he blindly covets. It’s no matter because in two week’s time, he’ll be trapped like a rat inside the Elimination Chamber… with him. There will be nowhere to run or hide. When everything is said and done, he’ll be leaving the Chamber the new WWE Champion. The world will finally enter the era of Wyatt. This is his destiny. He told him that things are changing around here. If you don’t believe him, ask his brother, this year’s Royal Rumble match winner, Randy Orton. Orton takes the microphone. Orton says if by some miracle Cena makes it out of the Chamber alive, he’ll be waiting for him at WrestleMania. One way or the other, he’ll end this vicious cycle and set the championship free. Wyatt says to Cena, “We’re here.”

Wyatt and Orton start making their way down to the ring. Cena removes his shirt and readies himself for a fight. They get on opposite sides of the ring and climb up to the apron. Cena waits in anticipation for them to get in the ring. All of a sudden, The Wyatt Family video flashes on the screen and the lights go out. When they come back on, Luke Harper is standing by Cena’s side. Cena looks confused before realizing that he’s on his side. Wyatt and Orton quickly retreat.

Shane McMahon’s music hits, and he comes out to the stage. You can always expect the unexpected on Smackdown Live. McMahon says Wyatt and Orton will team up against the unlikely team of Luke Harper and John Cena. That match will happen right now!

The 2018 Royal Rumble comes to Philadelphia. That will be the 30th anniversary of the event.

John Cena and Luke Harper vs. Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton

John Cena will start the match against Bray Wyatt. Cena applies a side headlock before being whipped off. Cena quickly shoulder blocks him down. Cena immediately goes for the Attitude Adjustment, but Wyatt slides off and tags in Randy Orton. This is a WrestleMania main event preview. Orton paces in the ring. Luke Harper blind tags in. Harper forearms Orton before hitting a slingshot senton on him. Harper takes him down and punches him. Harper forearms him in the corner and whips him across the ring. Orton elbows Harper and hits the ropes, but Harper takes him down with a dropkick. Harper catches him with a guillotine catapult. Orton rolls out of the ring to recover. Harper tries to follow him out, but Bray Wyatt stands in his way shaking his head. Harper is unsure of what to do. Harper gets back in the ring, but then leaves and gives Orton a back suplex onto the commentary table. Harper gets the crowd fired up and sends Orton into the ring. Wyatt blind tags in and stands face-to-face with Harper. Harper backs up and tags Cena in. Harper then goes outside. It appears Wyatt is still able to influence Harper. Cena reluctantly comes in the ring and starts punching away at Wyatt. Cena hits the ropes, but Wyatt elbows him down. Wyatt kicks away at him before punching him down. Wyatt taunts the crowd and Harper. Wyatt continues to punch away at Cena before getting him to his feet. Orton tags in, and he stomps his WrestleMania opponent down.

We come back from the break to see Wyatt flatten Cena with a senton splash for a near fall. During the commercial, Orton gave Cena a back suplex onto the commentary table. Cena rolls to the apron. Orton tags in and catches him with a draping DDT. Orton sets up for an RKO, and Harper looks furious. Orton goes for an RKO, but Cena pushes him off and clotheslines him down. Both men are down now. Wyatt is tagged in, and he charges toward Harper. Harper pulls his arm back. Wyatt punches Cena down and covers him for a two count. Wyatt goes for a senton splash, but Cena rolls out of the way. Orton tags back in, and he hits Cena with a powerslam for a two count. Orton stands over Cena before blindsiding Harper. Cena hits the ropes and hits a pair of shoulder tackles before hitting a back suplex powerbomb. Cena connects with the 5 Knuckle Shuffle on his WrestleMania opponent. Cena goes for the AA, but Orton slides off and hits his patented reverse headlock backbreaker.

Harper angrily gets in the ring, but Wyatt stands between him and Orton. Harper won’t attack Wyatt. Harper eventually pushes past him and punches Orton. Wyatt grabs Harper and goes for Sister Abigail, but Harper gets out. Harper goes for Sister Abigail on Wyatt, but he lets go and big boots Orton instead. Wyatt then drops Harper with Sister Abigail. Cena runs in and goes for an AA on Wyatt. Orton pulls Wyatt off and hits Cena with an RKO for the win!

Winners by Pinfall: Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton

Naomi and Becky Lynch will face Alexa Bliss and Mickie James later tonight. Our main event will see AJ Styles take on Dean Ambrose.

