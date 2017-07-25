WWE SmackDown Live Results (07/25) – New Champion Crowned, Chris Jericho & John Cena Return!

– We go live inside The Coliseum in Richmond where new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens kicks off the show tonight, coverage courtesy of Adam Martin.

Kevin Owens kicks off Smackdown Live

Owens grabs a mic holding and looking down at the WWE United States Championship. “This…this just feels right doesn’t it? I am once again YOUR United States Champion.” He proved at Battleground that if your heart is pure and if you are a good person, good things happen and he took his title back from “that thief” AJ Styles. Owens says he can now go back to defending this title with the pride and honor it deserves. A loud “AJ STYLES” chant starts up. He announces he is reinstating the Kevin Owens WWE United States Title Open Challenge and it begins…next week. Owens says he would never defend his title in front of a bunch of hicks in Richmond. Here comes AJ Styles with something to say.

Styles enters the ring and grabs a mic. Owens says Styles better be coming out here to congratulate him and declare him the better man. Styles wants a rematch for the title. Owens reiterates he doesn’t defending his title against Styles or anyone tonight.

Chris Jericho’s music hits. Y2J is back and in the house! Big reaction for Jericho with his scarf and list in hand tonight as he enters the ring. Owens can’t believe it. A loud “Y2J” chant breaks out. “It’s the return of Jericho…welcome maaaaaaaaaaan.”

Owens asks what Jericho is doing here. Jericho yells at him to be quiet. He points out leaving on a stretcher thanks to Owens the last time he was on Smackdown. Jericho says he is back to get his rematch for the United States Championship tonight.

Styles says they are all glad he is back, but some things have changed. He says the next guy in line for that championship is him. Jericho asks Styles if he is trying to cut in line. He asks Styles if he knows what happens when people cut in line. Jericho references a guy cutting in line in front of him at the grocery store recently, adding that he punched him and put him in a Walls of Jericho in front of the can corn. He informs Styles he just made the list. Owens bails and tries to walk away when Jericho tells him to stop.

Here comes Shane McMahon. Shane wants Owens to hang around because it concerns him and the United States Championship. He says both Jericho and Styles will get an opportunity at the title and at the same time. Shane reveals Owens will defend his title in a triple threat match against Jericho and Styles. He adds a match of this quality won’t happen at WrestleMania since that is too far away and it won’t even go down in a few weeks at SummerSlam. Shane says the title match will go down live tonight in Richmond.

Up next, a Battleground rematch between Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Nakamura and Corbin exchange shots early. Nakamura with big elbows. Nakamura with a high knee and then drops a knee over the back of Corbin’s neck. Nakamura is fired up when he charges and Corbin levels him with a clothesline on the outside.

Back live, Corbin is working over the neck of Nakamura. Nakamura takes out Corbin with a big high kick after avoiding Corbin’s slide out/slide in clothesline. Nakamura with kicks to the chest of Corbin. Nakamura with big front kicks and knees to Corbin on the mat. Nakamura catches Corbin with a kick off the second rope for a two count. Corbin catches Nakamura with a backbreaker for another two count. Corbin with Deep Six and Nakamura continues to kick out. Nakamura with a kick to the head of Corbin. Corbin attempts a low blow and Nakamura avoids it. Nakamura with a big knee to the back of Corbin’s neck, throws him back and connects with his Kinshasa knee for the win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

We will hear from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal later tonight.

Backstage, Naomi is asked about Natalya not shaking her hand on Sunday, calling it disrespectful. Natalya says Naomi has no respect for the very title she carries turning it into a toy. She plans to restore honor to the women’s division at SummerSlam. Naomi tells Natalya she is going to get “blinded by the glow” at SummerSlam. Carmella walks up laughing and showing off her briefcase. She tells Naomi to glance at the future.

Charlotte and Becky Lynch head to the ring. They team up next.

Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina and Lana

We start with Becky Lynch and Lana. Becky goes for an armbar immediately and Lana quickly tags out to Tamina. Becky goes for an armbar on Tamina, but transitions to a roll up for a two count. Tamina avoids another armbar attempt and launches Becky to the corner. Tamina pulls Becky down from the corner face first. Lana tags in smiling and attacks Becky in the corner with help from Tamina. Lana keeps Becky grounded working over her left arm. Lana drives Becky down on the mat by her hair and gets a two count. Tamina tags herself in as the fans in Richmond start a “YOU CAN’T WRESTLE” chant. Hot tag to Charlotte who levels Tamina and Becky with elbows. Charlotte with chops to Tamina. Charlotte with a knee to the back of Tamina’s neck. Tamina with a kick and Lana tags herself in. Charlotte dumps Tamina to the outside and hits a big boot on Lana for the win.

Winners: Charlotte and Becky Lynch

After the match, Tamina is not happy and we see Lana just starting to recover. An angry Tamina stares down Lana and yells at her from outside the ring.

Up next, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will demand a SummerSlam opponent.

Highlights from the Punjabi Prison match at Battleground on Sunday is shown.

Jinder Mahal demands a SummerSlam opponent

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal heads to the ring. Mahal says he crushed the legacy of Randy Orton on Sunday night. He said Orton tried to beat him at his own game. “Randy Orton underestimated me. Randy Orton underestimated the WWE Champion.” Mahal demands to know who his opponent will be at SummerSlam in four weeks.

Here comes John Cena to interrupt Mahal. Big reaction for Cena in Richmond. Cena goes to speak and Mahal tells him he wasn’t finished. Mahal knows exactly what Cena is going to say talking about his reigns as champion. He also expects Cena to say that he needed help from The Singh Brothers and The Great Khali at Battleground.

Cena tells Mahal to shut up and wasn’t planning to say any of those things. He actually wants to say congratulations to Mahal. “I’m big on respect and I respect the fact that you are in the best shape of your life.” Cena also respects that Mahal will do anything to keep the WWE Championship. He said tonight is also a heads up. Cena wants to introduce himself because he may only know him from Pistachios commercials. He’s giving Mahal a heads up that at SummerSlam he is facing “Super Cena” and he’s going to walk out of SummerSlam a 17-time champion. “It was nice to meet you. You can’t see me. Hit the trumpets,” adds Cena. Cena jumps down and Mahal holds up his championship.

Here comes General Manager Daniel Bryan. He wants to congratulate both Cena and Mahal for getting victories at Battleground. Bryan says Cena doesn’t make the matches. He says on Smackdown Live, opportunities are earned and even if your name is John Cena. Bryan books Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for next week. The winner of that first-time ever dream match will face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship.

Backstage, Kevin Owens accuses Shane McMahon of not liking him and wanting to make sure he loses his title tonight by booking the triple threat match. He points out he doesn’t even have to get pinned tonight to lose his title. Shane agrees they don’t like each other and he doesn’t care who the United States Champion is as long as it gets defended here on Smackdown Live. He says tonight’s main event will be great and that’s what he cares about. Owens says if Shane wasn’t the Commissioner he wouldn’t care about him either.

Aiden English is inside the ring with a spotlight and begins singing.

Aiden English and Mike Kanellis w/ Maria Kanellis vs. Sami Zayn and Tye Dillinger

We start with Aiden English and Tye Dillinger. Dillinger chops away at English after blocking a kick. Sami Zayn gets the tag and drops an elbow over English.

Back live, Mike gets the tag and tosses Sami to the corner. Mike clotheslines Sami in the opposite corner and connects again in the other corner. Mike follows it up with a big boot to the head of Sami for a two count. English gets the tag and stomps away at Sami. Sami tosses English out and tags in Dillinger for the hot tag. Dillinger with lefts and a high back body drop to English. Dillinger with knees, a clothesline and face stomp on Mike who jumps in getting the tag. Dillinger with left hands to Mike in the corner and then connects with a double axe handle on English. Dillinger with boots to English in the corner. Sami comes charging in and catches Mike with the Helluva Kick. Sami hooks the leg for the win.

Winners: Sami Zayn and Tye Dillinger

Up next, new Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day.

New WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day walk out and The Usos immediately attack them on the stage. Big E tries to fight back, but eats a superkick. The Usos then hit a double superkick on Big E on the stage. WWE officials run out on stage and yell at The Usos to back off. The Usos yell at Kofi, Woods and Big E who are still down.

Backstage, Shinsuke Nakamura says next week John Cena can’t see him and he will see Jinder at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship.

Chris Jericho, AJ Styles and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens head to the ring. The triple threat main event is up next to close the show.

WWE United States Championship

Triple Threat Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho

We return live and here we go. Styles and Jericho go after Owens and dump him out of the ring. Styles and Jericho exchange pinfall attempts early. Owens with a big right to Styles and kicks Styles out of the ring. Jericho catches Owens with a boot and dropkick in the corner. Styles dumps Jericho to the corner sending him to the outside. Owens levels Styles with a clothesline and throws big right hands. Owens tosses Styles into the corner and then throws elbows over the top of his head. Owens with a lower back dropkick to Styles. Styles rolls up Owens and gets the Calf Crusher applied. Jericho with a Lionsault to break it up.

Styles with stomps to Owens. Styles with chops to Jericho. Jericho with a high back body drop on Styles. Jericho with chops to Styles and a clothesline in the opposite corner. Jericho dumps Styles off the corner and Owens counters a Walls of Jericho attempt. Styles dumps Owens over the top rope. Styles with a springboard 450 splash connecting on Jericho. Owens jumps in and tosses Styles out covering Jericho for a two count. Styles tosses Owens into the barricade on the outside. Jericho with a Walls of Jericho on Styles. Owens is in and Jericho with a Walls of Jericho on him. Jericho catapults Owens into Styles. Jericho back to the Walls of Jericho on Owens. Jericho with a Codebreaker on Styles and gets a two count. Jericho with a forearm to Styles and Owens trips up Jericho during a Lionsault attempt. Owens with a cannonball to Styles and Jericho in opposite corners. Owens with a superkick to Jericho. Styles with a Pele Kick to Owens. All three men are down. Big reaction for this match. Jericho dropkicks Styles when he attempts a springboard. Owens catches Jericho with a Pop Up Powerbomb off the ropes for a two count. Owens catches Jericho with a frog splash off the top rope. Styles tosses Owens off Jericho during the pinfall attempt, covers Jericho and gets the pinfall. Styles is the champion once again!

Winner and new WWE United States Champion: AJ Styles

After the match, Kevin Owens can’t believe it. AJ Styles grabs the WWE United States Championship and starts celebrating on the ramp. Styles has a busted open lip. At ringside, Owens starts pulling apart the announce table and starts throwing chairs.

Owens grabs a mic and says this isn’t fair. He says AJ stole his victory. Owens says it’s not fair that the people dislike him because they know he is better than him. He demands a rematch next week against Styles for the United States Championship.