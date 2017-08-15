WWE SmackDown Live Results (08/15) – SummerSlam Final Hype, Jinder Mahal Vs. John Cena

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Live episode will take place from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island with the final hype for Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Live coverage of WWE Smackdown will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal talks about SummerSlam

The Singh Brothers are back, and they introduce the WWE Champion, “The Modern Day Maharaja,” Jinder Mahal. Mahal makes his entrance. Mahal says the people have nothing to celebrate, but today marks the Independence Day of the greatest nation on earth, India. The crowd boos that. The ring is decorated with a flower rope. His inspiration, strength, and pride comes from his people. Tonight, not only do they celebrate their independence, they celebrate the reign of the greatest WWE Champion of all time, Jinder Mahal. What better way to celebrate than with his own performance? Punjabi musicians and dancers are on the stage celebrating the day. A woman joins Mahal in the ring. Mahal calls the people of Providence “xenophobic and jingoistic.” The woman sings the national anthem of India. The crowd loudly boos her. After her performance, the musicians make more music. The Singh Brothers dance around Mahal in the ring.

Mahal is furious that the people are booing. Mahal expected this reaction. They can expect him to beat their hero, John Cena, later tonight. For years, their hero had the weight of this company on his shoulders. Now there is a new face. A “USA” chant breaks out. Mahal says he is the one that makes WWE the global phenomenon it is today. He is the reason people all over the world are subscribing to the WWE Network to see him dominate at SummerSlam. Two weeks ago, John Cena faced Shinsuke Nakamura in a “dream match.” Tonight is reality as he’ll beat Cena worse than Nakamura ever could. Then at SummerSlam, he’ll prove to Nakamura why his destiny is to lose to “The Modern Day Maharaja.” Now if the people can be quiet, he’ll speak to his people in his native tongue on their Independence Day. Mahal speaks Punjabi until Shinsuke Nakamura’s music hits.

Shinsuke Nakamura makes his way to the ring to a nice reception. Mahal is furious with Nakamura for disparaging his people on their day. A loud “Nakamura” chant picks up. Nakamura smirks while Mahal raises the WWE Championship. Nakamura says today in India, it is Indian Independence Day, however today in Japan it is the day they commemorate those who have died in war and pray for peace. This Sunday in America at SummerSlam will be the day Mahal loses the WWE Title. Nakamura’s face begins to spasm and sings, “To me!” Nakamura’s music hits, and he approaches Mahal, but he backs up. Nakamura then leaves the ring. The Singh Brothers yell at him, but Nakamura just smiles back.

Shinsuke Nakamura will face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam this Sunday.

The commentators give us an update on “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Yesterday, Flair underwent surgery. Today, he’s resting comfortably, but in critical condition. They send their best wishes.

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

Before the match begins, Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi makes her entrance. She’ll be on commentary for the next match.

The bell rings, and they circle the ring before locking up. Natalya quickly takes her down with a headlock and angrily stares at Naomi. Lynch fights up and hooks a side headlock. Natalya shoves her off, but Lynch comes back with a shoulder block. Lynch hits the ropes and rolls her up for a two count. Natalya quickly slaps her in the face. Lynch fights back and punches her down. Lynch grabs at the arm, but Natalya rolls out of the ring. Lynch then baseball slides her down.

We come back from the break to see Lynch trapped in an abdominal stretch. Lynch fights out and catches her with a hip toss. Lynch hits a pair of clotheslines and a jumping calf kick. Lynch kicks her in the midsection and hits a Bexploder. Lynch hits a straight fire forearm for a near fall. Lynch tries for the Dis-Arm-Her, but Natalya counters into a Sharpshooter attempt. Lynch gets out before it is applied and goes for the Dis-Arm-Her again, but Natalya rolls her up for a near fall. Lynch then hits an enzuigiri. Lynch goes to the top rope for a flying leg drop, but Natalya moves. Natalya quickly locks on the Sharpshooter for the submission.

Winner by Submission: Natalya

Natalya continues to attack Lynch after the match and goes for a Sharpshooter, but Naomi gets off commentary and chases her away from the ring.

Carmella’s music hits, and Miss Money in the Bank makes her way to the stage with James Ellsworth. Carmella sarcastically calls attention to Naomi and her SummerSlam opponent, Natalya. Natalya does not look happy to see her. Then there’s her, Miss Money in the Bank. She disingenuously wishes them luck. Ellsworth says to whoever wins, you lose!

Tamina comes up to Lana and asks why she has a match tonight. She thought they came to an understanding that she would use her ravishing personality to get her an opportunity. Lana says Tamina isn’t ready. The people don’t see or fear her. She asks what she means by that. Lana says they don’t fear you… yet. If Tamina follows her lead and listens, they will. She’ll use her ravishing beauty, cunning, and manipulate her way to helping her. Then Tamina will become the most destructive force with the single purpose of crushing. Together, they’ll be unstoppable. Then Tamina will be ready to be Smackdown Live’s Women’s Champion.

Elsewhere backstage, Daniel Bryan is in his office when The Usos come up. Bryan asks if they want him in their rap video. The Usos want to know which New Day members they’re facing at SummerSlam. Bryan says it’ll be Big E and Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston in their corner at SummerSlam. The Usos want Kofi and Woods tonight. Bryan says he can hook them up with that. Bryan tries to celebrate, but comes off nerdy.

Rusev makes his entrance. He’ll face Chad Gable, next.

Rusev vs. Chad Gable

The bell rings, and they circle the ring. Rusev quickly kicks him and punches him back. Rusev punches away at him in the corner and stomps him down. Rusev punches him and whips him to the opposite corner, but Gable boots him back, ducks a clothesline, and hits a belly-to-belly overhead suplex. Rusev rolls out of the ring to recover. Gable follows him out, but Rusev throws him into the steel steps. Rusev slams his face off the steps and throws him over the commentary table! The referee calls for the bell and counts them both out.

Double Count-Out

Rusev removes the top from the table and clears the monitors. Rusev lays him out on top of the table and applies the Accolade. Gable taps out while Rusev wrenches back. The crowd chants, “Randy.” Rusev grabs a microphone and gets in the ring. Rusev says, “Randy…” and Randy Orton comes out of nowhere with an RKO! Orton celebrates and poses on the turnbuckle to wild applause.

SummerSlam returns to Brooklyn, NY in 2018.

AJ Styles apologizes to Shane McMahon

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles makes his way to ring to a great reception. Last week, Styles was arguing with his SummerSlam opponent, Kevin Owens, and accidentally kicked the Special Guest Referee for the match, Shane McMahon, in the head. Styles stands in the ring and sighs. A loud “AJ Styles” chant picks up. Styles asks them to hold on. After seeing that video, they have to get Shane McMahon out here.

Shane McMahon, the commissioner of Smackdown Live, makes his way to the ring. The crowd chants, “Shane O’Mac.” McMahon thanks Providence for the love. McMahon says if Styles invited him out here to apologize, there’s no reason for it. He’s a Special Guest Referee for one reason only: it’s to have someone to get in between Styles and Kevin Owens, take a hit, and keep going. There’s no apology necessary. Another loud “Shane O’Mac” chant picks up. Styles says that kick was accidental, but what he wants to know, man-to-man, after what happened last week, he’s not going to use this as a new excuse to screw him over at SummerSlam? McMahon says that was inadvertent, and he was in harm’s way. This Sunday, he’ll be in the black and white. You have to respect the authority of most officials. You cannot touch a WWE official, but he’s a little different. If Styles pushes or shoves him, that’s a whole different story. They’ll chalk up last week to an accident, but if he puts his hands on him again, he’ll put his all over Styles. Styles asks if that was a threat, but McMahon shakes his head in the negative. McMahon says what will happen this Sunday…

Kevin Owens’ music hits after a long pause. Owens knows Styles said last week was an accident, but he’s not so sure Styles didn’t mean to hit Shane last week. Owens says all that’s happening in the ring is their referee is telling him the rules of the match. The rules sound great because Styles can’t get disqualified by hitting the referee just to hold onto the title. Owens wants to make something clear. Unlike Styles who seems like he’s got something planned at SummerSlam, if he were to collide, hit, or cause any physical harm, it would be a complete accident and involuntary. Owens says he’ll shake his hand because he’s a man of his word. Owens kisses up to McMahon saying he’s a man that will call it down the middle so he can get his United States Championship back. McMahon says it would not be appropriate for him to shake hands with Owens. If Owens wants to shake someone’s hand, he should shake Styles’ hand. Owens extends his hand toward Styles. Styles stares back and approaches him. Styles points at him and jaw-jacks. Owens shoves him, and Styles shoves him back. Styles goes to punch him, but Owens ducks. McMahon blocks the punch before it connects with him. Styles and McMahon argue. Owens goes to superkick Styles, but Styles moves and the kick catches McMahon. Owens looks stunned and shouts that it was an accident. Owens then leaves the ring while McMahon comes to.

Kofi Kingston says this Sunday at SummerSlam, The New Day have a very important title match, but against who? Who? Who? The Usos. The crowd boos that name. Big E says this is going to be a breeze. Xavier Woods says they want to catch these hands tonight, but they can catch it tonight, at SummerSlam, and other assorted locations. They’ll still be the WWE Word Tag Team Champions because New Day Rocks.

The New Day vs. The Usos

Kofi Kingston will start against Jey Uso. They make quick tags and take him down. Woods drops an elbow, and they take turns hitting fist drops and a senton splash. Jey gets out of the ring to recover. Jimmy Uso comes up to him. The New Day takes them out with a double baseball slide.

We come back from the break to see Kingston trapped in a nerve hold by Jimmy Uso. During the break, Kingston was sent into the ring post face-first. Kingston tries to fight out of the nerve hold, but Jimmy takes him down. Jimmy scoop slams him down and talks trash. Jimmy hits another scoop slam and steps on him. Jimmy goes for a third scoop slam, but Kingston counters into a back suplex.

Jey and Woods are tagged in. Woods hits a pair of clotheslines and a kick before throwing him onto the ropes. Woods dropkicks him and boots Jimmy back. Woods then hits him with the Honor Roll. Woods chops Jey, but Jey puts him on the apron and punches him. Woods quickly kicks him. Kingston tags in, and they hit him with a double-team kick, but Jimmy breaks it up. Jey counters Trouble in Paradise, but Kingston comes back with a backbreaker. Woods goes to the top rope, but Jimmy shoves him off the top rope. Jimmy tags in, and they hit a double-team superkick for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: The Usos

“Fashion Peaks” Series Finale

The show opens with a photo of Fake Diesel and Fake Razor Ramon. Fandango talks about being probed by aliens… mentally probed, which he should have mentioned first. Tyler Breeze walks up to him in a wig and says they have a ton of remaining mysteries. Fandango holds up a rock that the aliens left in his back pocket. If he throws it, it’ll show them the future. Fandango throws it, and someone yells, “Ouch.” The Ascension is back to return the pie they took last week. Fandango pulls out hair, a used bandaid, and gluten from the pie. Viktor screams that they’re gluten-free and leave. Fandango pulls out a note that says, “Two B.” Fandango senses danger. The whole tag team division is in danger.

The screen fades and says, “Breezango will return in 25 years.” It then changes to two weeks.

Non-Title Match

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. John Cena

The bell rings, and they circle the ring. A loud, “Let’s go Cena/Cena sucks” chant picks up. Mahal signals for a test of strength. They lock hands and begin to struggle. Mahal initially powers Cena down, but Cena fights back. Mahal kicks him and applies a side headlock. Cena whips him off and shoulder blocks him down. Cena applies a side headlock, but Mahal backs him to the corner. Mahal punches him and chokes him on the ropes. One of the Singh Brothers get on the apron and punch Cena down. Mahal gets Cena up and throws him out of the ring. The Singh Brothers mocks Cena outside the ring.

We come back from the break to see Mahal hit a textbook suplex. Cena sidesteps a corner clothesline, ducks a clothesline, and hits a pair of shoulder tackles followed by a back suplex powerbomb. Cena catches him with the 5 Knuckle Shuffle, and The Singh Brothers quickly pull Mahal out of the ring. Cena chases them around. Mahal gets in the ring, and The Singh Brothers hold Cena’s ankles. Mahal takes advantage and sucker punches Cena. The referee then ejects The Singh Brothers from ringside.

Mahal is furious. Mahal then turns around into a drop-toe-hold, and Cena applies the STF. Mahal screams in pain, but he eventually gets to the bottom rope. Cena runs into a back elbow, but he quickly comes back with an Attitude Adjustment attempt. Mahal slides off to the apron and snaps him off the top rope. Mahal takes him down with a high running knee for a near fall. Mahal signals for the Khallas, but Cena powers out. Cena blocks a kick and hits an AA for a near fall. Cena smirks and puts him on the top rope. Cena hits an AA off the second rope and covers, but Baron Corbin runs down and attacks him.

Corbin waits for Cena to get up and hits him with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Corbin then looks down at the briefcase and sees Mahal down in the ring. Corbin gives the briefcase to the referee.

The bell rings, and John Cena gets on the apron. Corbin knocks him off, and Mahal rolls him up for the win!

Winner and still WWE Champion: Jinder Mahal

Corbin freaks out in the ring and goes outside. Corbin rips the top of the commentary table off. Cena laughs at Corbin while he backs away from the ring. Cena shrugs his shoulders and mocks him. Replays are shown of what just happened.

