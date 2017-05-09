WWE SmackDown Live Results (08/09) – Randy Orton Opens From London

A video package highlighting the Six Pack Challenge from three weeks ago is shown featuring Jinder Mahal becoming the new No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship. The package also highlights Mahal attacking Randy Orton at Payback.

The Smackdown opening hits. We go “live” to London where a big pyro display goes off. Tom Phillips welcomes us to the show for the second night inside the O2 Arena.

WWE Champion Randy Orton opens the show in London

WWE Champion Randy Orton is out first to open the show tonight. Orton says he didn’t lose at Payback because of Bray Wyatt “or that damn refrigerator.” He says he lost because of Jinder Mahal. Orton says at Backlash he plans to retain his title.

Jinder Mahal interrupts being joined by The Singh Brothers. Mahal talks about taking promotional pictures with the WWE Championship and how he’s already prepared for his title win in a few weeks at Backlash. Photos of Mahal with the title are shown on screen. Mahal says when he wins the title, a great statue will be built in his home country of India and the people will no longer disrespect him. “I will cleanse your ignorance with my greatness.”

WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is out next to interrupt. Owens says no one cares about House of Horrors, India and that no one cares about England either. He says the only thing people should care about is the new face of America and the new WWE United States Champion: Kevin Owens. Owens talks about ending Chris Jericho’s career last week. “That means no more Y2J. No more stupid idiot. No more drinking it in.” He plans to end another career on Smackdown Live: AJ Styles. Owens warns he is coming after the WWE Championship after he gets done with Styles at Backlash.

Here comes AJ Styles to a big reaction in London. “Here we go again,” says Styles. A loud “AJ STYLES” chant starts up. He reminds Owens that this is Smackdown Live aka the house that AJ Styles built. Styles tells Owens to enjoy being the new face of America while he still can. He adds Owens will never be the face of Smackdown Live.

Baron Corbin is out next to interrupt. Sami Zayn attacks Strowman immediately on the ramp. Styles with a shot on Owens inside the ring. Zayn tosses Corbin in. Orton with a shot to Corbin. Orton with a kick to Mahal and attempts a DDT. The Singh Brothers pull him out. Orton, Styles and Zayn are left inside the ring as Orton holds up the title.

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya is up next.

-Commercial Break-

Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin is announced for later tonight in the main event.

We return to London as James Ellsworth is telling London to get down on one knee for the beauty of Carmella and Tamina. Carmella introduces Natalya.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi is out next to introduce Becky Lynch.

Before the match can get started, Charlotte also walks out. She doesn’t need someone to introduce her. “Because I don’t need an introduction, woooooooooo.”

-Commercial Break-

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

Natalya trips up Becky early on the ring apron and tosses her into the side of the ring. Natalya with a suplex to Becky on the floor. Natalya with a snapmare and dropkick to the back of Becky. Becky with elbows and a series of clotheslines on Natalya. Becky with a quick jumping elbow to Natalya, hits a few uppercuts and then hits an overhead suplex. On the outside, Charlotte pulls Naomi away from a fight at ringside with Carmella and Tamina. This distracts Becky allowing Natalya to land a shot off the corner to get the pinfall.

Winner: Natalya

-Commercial Break-

Another Lana video package airs.

Backstage, Charlotte tells Naomi that she is the reason Becky Lynch lost. Becky breaks it up. Naomi threatens Charlotte. Becky warns them to stop because the Welcoming Committee is working. She suggests a six women’s tag team match at Backlash. Becky asks both Naomi and Charlotte if they are down. Naomi agrees. Charlotte says “whatever” and agrees.

Another “Fashion Files” segment with Breezango airs. They are searching for The Usos and end up stumbling on a weird locked room with The Ascension inside.

Luke Harper heads to the ring. He’s in action next against Erick Rowan.

-Commercial Break-

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

Rowan charges in quick, throws a kick, some elbows and tosses Harper out. Back inside, Harper connects with some quick chops and then eats a shoulder block from Rowan. Rowan splashes Harper in the corner, but Harper comes back with a big dropkick. Rowan drops Harper off the top rope, kicks Harper in the face and then connects with a spin kick. Harper with a quick back suplex on Rowan. Harper with a nasty elbow to Rowan from the ring apron. Harper launches himself inside splashing Rowan and then follows up with a big boot. Harper catches Rowan with a tilt-a-whirl slam and gets a close two count. Rowan with an elbow and sitdown chokeslam combo on Harper to also get a close two count. Rowan grabs his mask teasing he is going to hit Harper with it. The referee takes the mask away. Rowan with a thumb to the eye and spin slams Harper to the mat to get the pinfall.

Winner: Erick Rowan

After the match, Erick Rowan gets up on the corner and talks to the mask.

Dolph Ziggler confronts Shinsuke Nakamura next.

-Commercial Break-

Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura face off

Dolph Ziggler heads to the ring and grabs a mic. He calls everyone hypocrites. Ziggler talks about doing what he does best for eight long years. He wonders if anyone even appreciates him. “You treat me like a contagious disease.” Ziggler then talks about who they do cheer for. A loud “NAKAMURA” chant starts up. “You cheer for someone who has never even had a match on Smackdown Live.” A loud “NXT” chant starts up. “This will all be edited out,” adds Ziggler. He brings up the fans singing along to Nakamura’s music “like they are supposed to.” Ziggler said he never needed any help from the fans to earn his accomplishments. Another loud “NAKAMURA” chant starts up in London. Ziggler tells Nakamura to come out now.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s music hits to a big reaction in London. Nakamura gets inside the ring as another loud “NAKAMURA” chant starts up. Ziggler says enough of the theatrics. He talks about watching Nakamura dancing around for almost a month now. “It’s time for you to either put up or…” Nakamura takes away the mic from Ziggler and tells him to shut up. He knows Ziggler wants to see what he can do. London starts a “YES” chant. Nakamura says he will show Ziggler right now. Nakamura removes his jacket. A referee gets inside the ring. Ziggler removes his jacket, grabs a mic and says, “Nope!”

Ziggler says they do this when he says so. He promises to expose Nakamura for the fraud he is at Backlash. Ziggler throws his jacket at Nakamura and attacks him with elbows. Nakamura fires back with big elbows, big knees and then a big boot. Ziggler rolls out of the ring and the referee is trying to talk him to the back. Ziggler gets up on the ring apron, teases he is going to get inside and then jumps down.

Backstage, Sami Zayn is with Randy Orton and AJ Styles. He wants to talk strategy. Zayn is talking super fast suggesting Orton be the viper and strike first. Orton and Styles have a confused look on their face. Zayn closes his eyes to visual them winning tonight. When the camera zooms out, both Orton and Styles have left the room.

-Commercial Break-

Another video package hyping The New Day coming to Smackdown Live airs.

The Ascension vs. Breezango

We start with Fandango and Konnor. Fandango with a cross body early followed by chops to Konnor. Viktor pulls Fandango down by his hair with Konnor distracting the referee. Konnor drops a quick elbow and tags in Viktor. The Ascension double teams Fandango with a few shots. Viktor drops an elbow and then keeps Fandango grounded with a headlock. Tag to Tyler Breeze who gets in shots to Konnor and Viktor. Breeze eats a kick to the face and is sent to the corner taking out Fandango. Breeze with a kick to the leg of Viktor and tags in Fandango. Breeze also drops Konnor in the corner. Fandango is going up top and drops a leg over Viktor. Fandango hooks the leg to get the pinfall.

Winners: Breezango

After the match, Breezango celebrates and The Usos walk out to interrupt. They talk about beating up Breezango in 12 days at Backlash.

-Commercial Break-

The Brian Kendrick hypes tonight’s 205 Live on WWE Network.

Backstage, Mojo Rawley is giving kids a backstage tour. He tells them about Andre the Giant and about a boy being made fun of as a child. Mojo said this child used that as motivation to become a legend. He reveals the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal statue.

A video from Rusev airs. He talks about being ignored by Shane McMahon. Rusev reveals he wants an answer and that he will come to Smackdown Live next week.

Jinder Mahal heads to the ring with The Singh Brothers. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin are out next.

-Commercial Break-

Big reaction for Sami Zayn tonight in London.

Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal

We start with AJ Styles and Baron Corbin. Styles and Corbin exchange shots early as both Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal get the tag. Mahal with big elbows to Zayn. Zayn with a head scissors takedown on Mahal. Orton wants a tag and Zayn tags him in. Mahal quickly tags out to Kevin Owens. Owens avoids an early RKO attempt and bails out of the ring.

-Commercial Break-

We return to see Corbin working over Styles in the corner. Styles attempts a Calf Crusher from the corner and Corbin cuts it off. Mahal gets the tag and throws a headbutt at Styles. Styles catches Mahal with a big dropkick off the ropes and tags in Zayn. Tag to Owens who works over Zayn in the corner with kicks. Zayn with right hands to Owens near the top turnbuckle. Owens crotches Zayn when Zayn tries to springboard off the ropes. Tag back to Corbin who throws big knees into Zayn’s gut and then tosses him out. Mahal with a boot to the face of Zayn on the outside as Corbin distracts the referee. Zayn is back in and throws Corbin face first off the corner. When Zayn tries to springboard back in, Corbin catches him with a big right hand and gets a close two count off a pinfall attempt. Tag to Mahal who throws knees at Zayn and connects with a snapmare/dropkick combo. Owens tags himself back in and throws big forearms to the back of Zayn.

-Commercial Break-

We are back as Corbin throws a big elbow at Zayn and then gets in a shot on Orton on the ring apron. Hot tag to Styles who gets in shots on Corbin and an jumping elbow to Owens on the ring apron. Corbin avoids a Styles Clash attempt, but Styles is able to lock in the Calf Crusher on Corbin. Owens breaks it up. Orton tosses Owens out of the ring. Mahal is on the outside with Corbin. Zayn is in and leaps over the top rope taking out Mahal, Corbin and Owens at ringside. Zayn tosses Corbin back inside the ring. Styles with a forearm to Corbin from the ring apron. Owens trips up Styles on the top rope. Styles kicks out from a pinfall attempt by Corbin. Corbin with a big high back body drop on Styles. Tag to Mahal who starts stomping over Styles and drops a jumping knee. Owens gets the tag and starts stomping away at Styles. Owens screams out, “It’s my title!” Styles gets his knees up when Owens attempts a senton splash. Styles plants Owens down face first. Orton gets the hot tag and connects with snap powerslam on Mahal. Orton with a snap powerslam on Corbin. Orton with a kick to Owens from the ring apron and pulls him in to connect with his DDT. Orton avoids a shot from The Singh Brothers. Mahal with a kick to Orton. Blue Thunder Bomb by Zayn on Mahal. Backbreaker by Corbin on Zayn. Owens blasts Zayn and Styles. RKO on Owens. Mahal, the legal man, connects with his Cobra Clutch Slam on Orton to get the pinfall!



Winners: Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin

After the match, Jinder Mahal celebrates at ringside with The Singh Brothers. We see a shot of Randy Orton just starting to recover as Mahal yells at him from ringside.