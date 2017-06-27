WWE SmackDown Live Results (06/27) – Who Won Tonight’s MITB Ladder Match?!

A video package opens the show focusing on James Ellsworth helping Carmella at the Money in the Bank PPV to obtain the briefcase. We then see Daniel Bryan stripping Carmella of the briefcase last week and booking a rematch.

We go live to San Diego where Tom Phillips welcomes us to the show.

Daniel Bryan kicks off Smackdown in San Diego

Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan is out first to kick off the show. Big reaction for Bryan tonight in San Diego. A loud “DANIEL BRYAN” chant starts up. Bryan asks if they are ready for a great night tonight? He is proud of the women’s evolution on Smackdown Live and tonight we have two huge women’s matches. Bryan plugs Noami defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Lana and the “Money in the Bank” ladder rematch featuring Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.

Carmella is out to interrupt along with James Ellsworth. Carmella says Smackdown is the land of injustice. She brings up Bryan stripping her of the briefcase last week. Carmella says she won the ladder match fair and square. She says the rule book states a ladder match is no DQ and has no rules. Carmella says the first woman to gain possession of the contract wins the match. She again repeats the stipulation and says Bryan has no right to take the briefcase away from her. Carmella yells she did nothing wrong.

Bryan says Carmella made some valid points including that ladder matches are no DQ and that other people have interfered in Money in the Bank matches before. He points out that never has someone walked up a ladder and handed it to another competitor. Bryan says he made his decision, but he wants to see what the WWE Universe thinks. He asks if he should cancel the match and hand the briefcase back to Carmella? A loud “NO” chant breaks out in San Diego. Bryan poses having the second ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match here tonight. San Diego erupts with “YES” chants.

Ellsworth tells everyone to shut up. He says the people make him sick and the fans are the real villains. Ellsworth says they control “this stupid puppet.” He says Bryan takes pleasure in upsetting his “home girl.” A loud “ELLSWORTH SUCKS” chant breaks out. Ellsworth says he used to look up to Bryan. He doesn’t see a man anymore. Ellsworth only sees a “gutless, spineless, coward” that has no grapefruits to cut it in the ring and that he made up some “hokey injury.” Bryan gets in the face of Ellsworth and then starts smiling. He says he could just fire Ellsworth, but it isn’t about James tonight.

Bryan says it is about the “real” superstars of Smackdown Live. He says he knows he banned Ellsworth from ringside last week. Bryan says not to worry and he takes that back. “I am going to ban you from the entire arena,” says Bryan. Bryan calls for security. Carmella yells that Ellsworth didn’t mean it. Security walks down the ramp and gets in the ring going after Ellsworth. Ellsworth tries to leave and they grab him immediately. Ellsworth is grabbing onto the ropes as security drags him out of the ring. He then tells them he is fine and tries to take off again at ringside. Ellsworth tries to break free again jumping on the ring barricade. Security grabs him again and drags him to the back.

The Hype Bros are headed to the ring to face The Usos next.

-Commercial Break-

If The Hype Bros win, they earn a tag title shot

The Usos vs. The Hype Bros

We start with Jimmy Uso and Zack Ryder. Ryder with a quick flapjack for a two count. Tag to Mojo Rawley who chop blocks the knee of Jimmy. Tag to Jey Uso who chops Mojo. Mojo with a big tackle off the ropes and then clotheslines Jey over the top rope. Tag to Ryder who is launched over the top rope and takes out both Usos at ringside. Jey with a big kick to the face of Ryder on the ring apron as we head to a break.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Ryder misses his Broski Boot in the corner. Jimmy comes off the top with a splash on Ryder after Jey connects with a superkick. Jimmy gets the pinfall.

Winners: The Usos

After the match, The New Day walk out and get in the ring. Xavier Woods congratulates The Usos for actually winning a match and not walking out. Big E says they want the gold and at Battleground they are coming for them. Woods tries to avoid a Booker T moment with Big E. The Usos questions having to face them again.

-Commercial Break-

A new “Fashion Vice” segment airs with Breezango. Fandango is confronting The Ascension about attacking them. Konnor and Viktor said it wasn’t them. They leave the room and see their office has been trashed again.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi heads to the ring. She defends her title next.

-Commercial Break-

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Naomi (c) vs. Lana

We get ring introductions for the challenger Lana and champion Naomi.

Before the bell officially rings, Lana attacks Naomi as she raises up her title. Lana with a few more kicks on Naomi until the referee breaks it up. The referee checks on Naomi in the corner and she gives him the okay to ring the bell.

The referee officially starts the match. Lana with a few more shots in the corner. Lana with her sitdown spinebuster on Naomi and gets a very close two count. Naomi with a big kick to the head of Lana. Naomi connects with her split legged moonsault and gets the win!

Winner and still Smackdown Women’s Champion: Naomi

After the match, we see a very upset Lana inside the ring.

Backstage, Becky Lynch is asked about tonight’s Money in the Bank ladder rematch. She’s ready to make history and be the first legitimate woman to win a briefcase.

We return live inside the ring where Aiden English begins singing. Randy Orton’s music hits to interrupt English. Orton heads to the ring as we go to a break.

-Commercial Break-

Randy Orton wants a rematch against Jinder Mahal

Back live, Randy Orton is sitting on a chair in the middle of the ring. During the break, we see footage of Orton confronting Aiden English and Orton giving him an RKO.

Orton says he isn’t leaving this ring until he gets what he wants. He gets up, tosses the chair over the ropes and says it appears he didn’t make his point clear enough. Orton talks about tearing into WWE Champion Jinder Mahal last week. “Now, feel free to refresh your memory.” Footage plays of Orton attacking The Singh Brothers and Mahal last week.

Orton is demanding a rematch at the WWE Championship. He thinks he deserves a rematch and if he doesn’t get what he wants, he will track down Mahal backstage, in the parking lot or even in the airport. Orton says he will stalk Mahal every week if he has to. He says it looks like he is going to the back to “beat some ass.”

Here comes Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon. San Diego gives Shane a big welcome with a “SHANE O’MAC” chant. Shane talks about going way back with Orton. He says he can’t have Orton threatening the safety of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Orton asks Shane if he plans to fire him. He’s okay with that because he will just buy a ticket and still take out Mahal. “He disrespected my family right in front me. He’s gonna pay the consequences,” said Orton. Orton says Shane can do the right thing and make a rematch happen with Mahal. Shane says The Singh Brothers crossed the line at Money in the Bank and brings up Orton using those tactics in the past. He knows what Orton is feeling when someone puts a hand on a family member. Shane books the rematch for Battleground. He adds however a stipulation will take place. Shane says Mahal gets to pick the stipulation. Orton says Shane gave him what he wants and he doesn’t care “what the stip is.” He shakes hands with Shane and Shane wishes him the best.

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is walking out with The Singh Brothers. Mahal says this is exactly what is wrong with Smackdown Live, management and the people. He says Shane supports a snake like Randy Orton and that Orton isn’t worthy of a championship rematch. Mahal gets cut off by a loud “USA” chant in San Diego. He says this is the exact prejudice and bias he is speaking of. Mahal says he will pick a stipulation created by a former World Champion and his personal hero, The Great Khali. He says the name Battleground is very fitting because at Battleground it will be Mahal vs. Orton locked inside a Punjabi Prison. A video package runs on the screen showing the past Punjabi Prison matches in WWE featuring The Undertaker and Batista. JBL talks about how you can only win the match if you can find a way to escape the reinforced bamboo. Mahal raises up the WWE Championship and stares down Orton from the stage. Orton stares back.

Backstage, Daniel Bryan is talking about the Punjabi Prison match being booked on the phone when AJ Styles walks in. He is upset with how Kevin Owens’ open challenge stipulations are going. Owens walks up smiling and calls Styles a typical American “talking behind his back.” Bryan books an Independence Day Battle Royal. The winner will face Owens at Battleground for the WWE United States Championship. Owens isn’t pleased.

-Commercial Break-

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Zayn with a series of counters early and drops Corbin with a head scissors takedown. Corbin sends Zayn to the corner and Zayn fires back with lefts and rights. Zayn with repeated right hands to Corbin up in the corner. Corbin avoids a dive by Zayn. Zayn launches himself over the top rope, but Corbin catches him and drops Zayn face first off the ring barricade.

-Commercial Break-

We return live as Corbin catches Zayn with a big clothesline. Zayn then responds with a big clothesline of his own that takes Corbin off his feet. Corbin goes shoulder first into the steel ring post when Zayn moves. Zayn catches Corbin with a cross body off the top rope for a two count. Corbin with a big right hand to Zayn. We see a shot of Shinsuke Nakamura watching the match backstage. Corbin with a clothesline to Zayn in the corner. Corbin and Zayn are up top. Zayn with a headbutt that sends Corbin flying back to the ring. Zayn misses a shot off the top. Corbin with End of Days and gets the pinfall.

Winner: Baron Corbin

Backstage, Shinsuke Nakamura is asked about having a one-on-one match with Baron Corbin. Nakamura says Corbin is dangerous, but Corbin is afraid of what he can do.

The Money in the Bank Women’s Ladder Rematch is up next.

-Commercial Break-

Women’s “Money in the Bank” Ladder Rematch

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Tamina

The bell rings and tons of brawling breaks out. Tamina goes after Charlotte. Natalya goes after Becky Lynch. Carmella is already putting a ladder inside the ring as the rest of the women brawl to the outside. Carmella has the ladder setup and starts climbing up. The other four women jump back inside the ring and yell at Carmella. Carmella is pulled off and attacked by Lynch and Natalya. Tamina is climbing up and gets knocked off. Tamina is dumped out. Charlotte and Natalya attempt a double suplex on Lynch, but Lynch lands on her feet and hits an exploder on Natalya. Lynch with an exploder to Charlotte as well. Tamina with a samoan drop to Lynch after throwing her into the ladder. Tamina goes up to the top rope and connects with a flying splash off the top over Lynch.

Back live, Natalya with a suplex to Charlotte. Carmella with lefts to Tamina. Tamina blocks a superkick attempt and tosses Carmella over the announce table. Charlotte with chops to Natalya and dumps her to the outside. Lynch with an exploder to Natalya on the floor. Charlotte with a kick to Tamina and throws a big chop. Charlotte and Tamina have a tug of war over the ladder. Lynch scales up the ladder reaching, but they dump it against the ropes. Lynch hangs on, but is kicked by Tamina and falls into Charlotte. Charlotte sends the ladder into Tamina. Natalya with a clothesline to Charlotte and then dumps the ladder over her in the corner. Natalya sets up another ladder under the briefcase. Natalya has her hand on the briefcase. Charlotte props the other ladder against that ladder, scales up and is throwing shots at Natalya up top. Carmella pushes the ladder over. Natalya and Charlotte crash into the ropes. Lynch with an exploder to Carmella. Lynch tries to throw a ladder at Natalya over the top rope. Tamina with a big spear to Lynch inside the ring.

-Commercial Break-

We return live as Natalya is setting up another ladder under the briefcase. Natalya is climbing up and reaching when Charlotte is up behind her. Lynch is now climbing the other side. Tamina is joining them. All four women are on the ladder. The ladder eventually gives away and all four women crash back inside the ring. Carmella sets the ladder back up and starts climbing up. She has her hands on it when the four women return grabbing the ladder. They lift the ladder up and away from the briefcase. Charlotte with a boot to Tamina. Natalya tosses Charlotte out. Carmella with a dive to Natalya and Lynch off the ladder. Charlotte starts dropping the bottom part of the ladder over the face and chest of Tamina. Tamina is pinned under the ladder when Charlotte starts climbing up. Charlotte has the briefcase when Carmella interferes. Tamina tips the ladder over pushing it up in the air from her pinned position. Tamina with a superkick to Charlotte. Tamina is climbing up the ladder when Natalya and Lynch pull her off executing a double powerbomb. Natalya with a big sitdown powerbomb on Natalya. Charlotte breaks up a Sharpshooter by Natalya on Carmella. Charlotte with a Natural Selection on Carmella. Charlotte dives to the outside with Natalya. Natalya chases down Charlotte and dumps her over the barricade into the crowd. Natalya with rights to Charlotte in the crowd. James Ellsworth jumps the barricade and is lifting Carmella inside the ring. Ellsworth sets the ladder back up. Ellsworth climbs up the ladder when Lynch jumps in kicking Carmella in the face. Lynch lifts up the ladder, Ellsworth hangs on, Lynch starts pushing it over and dumps Ellsworth into the ropes. Ellsworth crotches himself on the top rope. Lynch sets the ladder back up. Lynch is climbing up and kicks Carmella away. Carmella pulls Lynch down. Lynch with a big kick to Carmella, but favors her knee. Lynch is pulling herself up the ladder. Carmella grabs a steel chair and hits Lynch a few times. Tom Phillips reminds us about the no DQ rules. Carmella is climbing up the ladder and pulls the briefcase down. Carmella reclaims her briefcase.

Winner and Miss Money in the Bank: Carmella

The show comes to a close with Carmella sitting on top of the ladder and holding up the Money in the Bank briefcase in San Diego tonight.