WWE SmackDown Live Preview: Is AJ Styles Fired Or Heading To WrestleMania?

WWE returns to the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut with the latest episode from the blue brand.

SmackDown Live returns this evening as the road to WrestleMania 33 continues. Is AJ Styles really fired, or will he be meeting SD! Live Commissioner Shane McMahon at this year’s “Show of Shows.”

WWE.com is focusing on the following points ahead of tonight’s show:

* Is AJ Styles fired or heading to WrestleMania to face Shane McMahon?

* American Alpha to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Usos tonight

* Will John Cena and Nikki Bella or The Miz and Maryse emerge as SmackDown LIVE’s A-List couple?

* Who will survive the mind games en route to The Ultimate Thrill Ride?

* What will happen when Ambrose & Corbin clash again?