WWE SmackDown Live Results (03/07) – Fastlane Fallout, Orton Vs. Styles For WrestleMania

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

A video package of Smackdown from a few weeks ago kicks off the show. The video shows Randy Orton telling Bray Wyatt that he pledges allegiance to him and would not face him at Wrestlemania. It then shows clips from last Tuesday’s Smackdown Live with Randy Orton cutting a promo from Bray Wyatt’s “kingdom” where he says “If you can’t beat them, join them.” And when it’s the right time “screw them”. The video package then shows Randy Orton setting fire to the house with Bray Wyatt screaming in the ring. The clip concludes with Orton telling Wyatt he’s coming for his title at Wrestlemania.

Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan kick off the show

Shane McMahon’s music hits as he comes down the ramp. He then points back to the stage when Daniel Bryan’s music hits and the “Yes” chants errupt. McMahon welcomes the crowd to Smackdown Live. Shane comments about how he and Daniel Bryan have been thinking about the world title situation. Daniel Bryan says he thinks the opportunity to face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania should go to Randy Orton. Shane says he thinks it should be AJ Styles. Daniel Bryan says it’s tradition that the Royal Rumble winner faces the champion at Wrestlemania. Shane agrees but states that in the past no Rumble winner has abdocated their chance to face the champion at Wrestlemania.

A video clip of Randy Orton telling Bray Wyatt he would not face him at Wrestlemania airs.

Shane says he wishes they knew Orton’s motives. They had to do a battle royal to determine the number 1 contender for Wyatt’s WWE title which AJ won. Daniel Bryan states how they thought they had it all covered until Orton revealed his plan.

We then see the clip of last Tuesday’s Smackdown Live where Orton says he’s going for Wyatt’s title at Wrestlemania.

Bryan says he doesn’t agree with Orton’s actions but because he won the Royal Rumble, he thinks he deserves his spot in the main event at Wrestlemania. But since he and Shane don’t agree, should it go to Randy Orton (little reaction from the crowd) or should it go to AJ Styles (louder reaction from the crowd). Shane says he knows the decision would not be made through a debate. That’s why tonight it will be Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in a one on one match to determine the number 1 contender to Bray Wyatt’s WWE title at Wrestlemania. Daniel Bryan’s music hits as the segment comes to an end.

Up next: John Cena and Nikki Bella against Carmella and James Ellsworth.

A video package hyping up Wrestlemania in Orlando airs.

Shane and Daniel Bryan are seen walking backstage when AJ Styles stops them. Styles says he’s been wanting to talk to them all week and states there’s an “Anti Styles” conspiracy. He says he’ll make the best of a bad situation and take out Orton. He mentions how he’s not afraid of a little fire, a viper or them.

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. Carmella and James Ellsworth

James Ellsworth is in the ring and mentions how the fans are about to see a match they’ll never see again. He mentions how he’s defeated AJ Styles three times and he calls himself the Mac Daddy of Smackdown Live. He says he will wipe the floor with Mr. Hustle, Loyalty and Respect. He introduces Carmella to the ring.

John Cena’s music hits and gets a big reaction from the crowd. Fans chanting “John Cena sucks” to the tune of his theme song. He holds up his Never Give Up towel and runs to the ring. A quick feature of John Cena being on the cover of “Muscle and Fitness” magazine is aired. Nikki’s music hits as she comes down to the ring.

Nikki Bella and Carmella start the match. The bell rings and The Miz’s song hits as he makes his way down to the ring with Maryse. With Nikki distracted, Carmella’s pulls off a super kick and takes her down.

We come back from commercial with Nikki in a headlock. The Miz and Maryse have joined the commentary team at ringside. Nikki gets out of the headlock and sends Carmella out of the ring. She tags Cena in. Per mix tag-team rules, Ellsworth has to get in the ring. Ellsworth gets in an no, he tries to turn back but Carmella tells him no and pushes him into Cena. Cena stands there lauging. Ellsworth turns around and Cena lifts him and drops him. Nikki gets in the ring and knocks Carmella out with a punch. Cena and Nikki look at each other and pull off the 5 knuckle shuffle on both James and Carmella. Cena and Nikki pull off the AA at the same time. Cena puts James in the STF as Ellsworth taps out.

Winners by submission: John Cena and Nikki Bella

The Myz grabs Cena by the leg and drags him out of the ring as he throws him onto the ring steps. Maryse takes Nikki out with a hit. The Myz gets in the ring and says how he can’t take it anymore. He mentions how John Cena’s relationship with Nikki is a lie. And how he loves Maryse and that is true love. He says he and Maryse are the “it” couple in the WWE. Miz states that Cena got jealous of it and mentioned how all of a sudden we start hearing about Cena and Nikki’s relationship on television.

Maryse grabs the microphone and tells Nikki “Break that bitch” and drops the microphone.

Backstage we see Renee Young knocking on Orton’s door. Orton says last week he burned Wyatt’s compound to the ground. And how if he can do that, AJ won’t be able to do anything to stop him from facing Wyatt at Wrestlemania. And if he were AJ, he would just run.

We come back with the news once more that Rick Rude will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Curt Hawkins is in the ring and mentions how Dean Ambrose started something last week he can’t finish. Ambrose’s music hits, Hawkins runs to the outside and Ambrose takes him out. He gets in the ring, grabs the microphone and says how he was going to come out and call Corbyn.

Curt Hawkins is in the ring and mentions how Dean Ambrose started something last week he can’t finish. Ambrose’s music hits, Hawkins runs to the outside and Ambrose takes him out. He gets in the ring, grabs the microphone and says how he was going to come out and call Baron Corbin. He says it’s clear Corbin has no testicles because if he did, he would come out and fight him.

We see Corbin on the giant screen. He says how he won’t come out. And asks him why he’s in a rush to get that beating. He says how he will get Dean’s Intercontinental title. Ambrose says it was worth a try and how if he won’t come to him, he’ll go to Corbin. He steps out of the ring and gives the Dirty Deeds to Hawkins.

It’s Women’s History Month and we see a clip of WWE superstars talking about Trish Stratus and Lita’s influence on the women’s division.

Backstage, Ambrose is seen walking asking for Corbin.

John Cena will be hosting the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards this Saturday at 8pm eastern.

We come back from commercial break to see Ambrose backstage looking for Corbyn.

Mojo Rawley enters the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

We cut to another segment backstage with Mojo Rawley. Mojo states how he’s here to have his Wrestlemania moment. He announces that he is the first Smackdown superstar to enter this year’s Andre the Giant memorial battle royal. Dolph Ziggler walks into the scene clapping. He says they don’t hand out Wrestlemania moments, you have to earn a Wrestlemania moment. Mojo asks Dolph if that’s why he doesn’t have one.

We go back to Ambrose who is still looking for Baron Corbin. Corbin throws a security guard onto Ambrose and ambushes him. He hits Dean with a pipe and tells Dean “You found me, Dean. You found me”. Ambrose says “good talk” as he’s on the floor. Corbin continues to beat on Ambrose. He puts Dean under a forklift as he gets in it, turns it on and pushes the front of the forklift onto Dean’s chest. Referee’s break up the assault and push Corbin away.

WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Alexa Bliss’ song hits as she makes her way out to the ring with Mickie James. Up next is the first ever Blissertation.

Alexa Bliss’ Blissertation

Bliss is in the ring and welcomes everyone to the first ever Smackdown Live Blissertation. Alexa says she will announce her opponent for Wrestlemania. But first, she says it won’t be Naomi. It won’t be Nikki Bella. It won’t be Carmella. And it definitely won’t be Chucky but we all know her as Becky Lynch. She says she’s like the Chucky doll. No matter how many times she gets rid of her, she keeps coming back. Becky’s music hits.

Becky tells Alexa to shut it. She came out here to make an announcement of her own. Her announcement is that she is Becky Lynch, she is the woman who is going to defeat her and take back her women’s championship at Wrestlemania. Natalya’s music hits. She tells Becky to step aside. She says Alexa and herself had a really good talk last week and came to an understanding. They are both championship caliber material. And that Becky is not in their league. Alexa interrups her and says they did not come to an understand and she won’t be getting the title. She calls Natalya there worst there is, the worst there ever was and the worst there ever will be.

Mickie cuts them all and says how they are ruining Alexa’s announcement of how she was going to announce Mickie as her opponent for Wrestlemania. Alexa says she wasn’t. Natalya grabs the microphone and calls Mickie James ugly. All four women start arguing in the ring and Daniel Bryan’s music hits. Bryan says he and Shane were listening to her Blissertation backstage and if they were grading it, they would have given it an F. He says since Alexa calls herself the greatest woman on Smackdown, she will defend her title at Wrestlemania against every woman on the Smackdown roster. Alexa says how it’s not fair and he can’t do that as loud “yes” chants errupt. Bryan says he can do that, he just did and that’s his job. And as GM, tonight we will have a tag team match. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James against Natalya and Becky Lynch. That match is up next.

Alexa Bliss and Mickie James vs. Natalya and Becky Lynch

We come back and the match is underway. Alexa and Natalya start it off with Natalya taking Alexa down with a headlock. Both get back up and they exchange shoves. Natalya tags Becky in. Alexa runs away and tags in Mickie James. Both women tie up. Lynch takes James down with multiple hip tosses. James gets up and puts Becky in a headlock as she tags Alexa in. Alexa beats down Lynch and steps on her. Becky gets back up but Alexa kicks her back down. She goes for the cover, 1, 2 but Becky kicks out. Both women get up, Alexa sends Becky to the ropes and Becky kicks Alexa and takes her down. She goes for the cover but only a 2 count. Alexa rolls out of the ring. Becky jumps from the ring apron and takes Bliss out with a flying fire arm. She rolls Alexa back in the ring and hits James with a forearm. She hits Alexa with a forearm and runs to the ropes but James trips her. Alexa goes for the cover and again only a 2 count.

Back from commercial break with Mickie and Becky in the ring. James has Mickie in a head lock but Becky gets out of it with some blows to the stomach. James tags Alexa in and she begins assaulting Becky. With Becky on the ropes, Alexa begins choking her. She goes for the cover but only a 2 count. She tags Mickie in. Becky is in the corner but fights out with some forearms but James takes her back down with some shots to the back of the head. A knee to Becky’s back and Alexa is tagged back in. Becky fights back and kicks Alexa down. She goes for the cover but only a 2 count. An enziguri by Becky who takes Alexa down. Alexa tags James but Becky can’t make it to Natalya. Becky starts fighting back and clotheslines Becky. She delivers a firearm to James. Natalya runs in the ring and delivers a German suplex to her tag team partner Becky Lynch. Natalya leaves the ring. Alexa comes in and pins Becky for the victory.

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Mickie James

As both women are celebrating, James turns on Alexa and delivers a roundhouse kick and takes Bliss out.

We see highlights from earlier when Baron Corbin attacked Dean Ambrose backstage. A medical update on Dean Ambrose from the announce team. They mention that Ambrose has broken ribs and difficulty breathing.

Up next: AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, the winner faces Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania.

Talking Smack tonight with Apollo Crews, The Miz, Maryse and Alexa Bliss.

Austin Aries cuts a promo backstage about how he took Neville out last night. Tonight on 205 Live he will answer all questions regarding the future of Austin Aries.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

AJ Styles’ music hits as he makes his way down to the ring. He grabs the mic and welcomes everyone to Smackdown Live, “the house that AJ Styles built”. He talks about how he turned the B show into the show. And what does he get in return? Nothing but disrespect. Meanwhile, Randy Orton burns down a house and gets rewarded for it. An AJ Styles chant breaks out in the arena. AJ cuts them and says he knows exactly who he is and what he’s doing. He was built for the main event of Wrestlemania. And not Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan or Randy Orton is going to keep him from the grandest stage of them all and making it phenominal. Randy Orton’s music hits and he comes down to the ring.

The bell rings and the match is under way. The announce team doing a great job building this match up. AJ runs towards Orton who catches him and goes for the RKO right away. Styles pushes Orton away and rolls out of the ring. Styles gets back in the ring and both men lock up. Orton takes Styles to the corner and the referfee breaks it up. Both men go to lock up but Styles rolls under and gets Orton in a headlock. Orton picks Styles up and delivers a belly to back suplex but Styles keeps the headlock in. Orton gets up and sends Styles to the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder block.

Back up, they tie up and Styles with some punches and takes Orton to the corner but Orton reverses it into an irish whip hard into the turnbuckle as Orton goes down. Orton stomps on Styles and lifts him up in a suplex position and drops Styles onto the ropes. He goes for the cover but only a 2 count. Orton getting in control of the match. A European uppercut by Orton to Styles in the corner. Some vicious punches to Styles but Styles delivers a kick to the back of the leg. Now it’s Styles’ turn to dish out the punishment. He sends Orton to the turnbuckle but Orton reverses it. He grabs Styles and launches him across the ring as Styles rolls out to the outside. Orton follows Styles to the outside.

Orton picks Styles up and drops him back first onto the barricade. He throws Styles back in the ring. As Orton is getting in the ring, Styles attacks Orton’s leg and takes him down. Orton rolls to the outside of the ring holding his leg.

Back from commercial, we see Styles attacking Orton’s leg inside the ring. He has Orton in a leg lock but Orton hits Styles on the head and gets out of it. Back up in the corner, Styles tries to go for the leg again but Orton pushes Styles away. Both men get up again and Styles keeps trying to go for the leg but Orton pushes him away. A kick to Orton’s leg takes him down and Styles has Randy in a rear chin lock. Orton stands up and gets out of the head lock. Styles runs to the ropes but Orton lands a clothesline. Styles gets up and a powerslam by Orton. Orton seen holding his left leg. Styles gets up and a full nelson by Orton who goes for the cover but gets a 2 count. Styles in the corner, Orton starts attacking Styles’ right leg. Orton again holds his knee in pain. He picks Styles up and puts him on the top turnbuckle. Some right hands by Orton who climbs the top rope and tries a suplex..Styles slips under and drops Orton. He picks Orton up and delivers a fireman’s carry. He goes for the cover and a 2 count as Randy kicks out.

Styles kicks Orton and goes for the Styles Clash but Orton picks Styles up and drops him onto the ring apron. Styles on the ring apron as Orton goes for a DDT but Styles gets out of it. He takes Orton down and gets him in a calf crusher. Orton screaming in pain but he reaches the ropes. Styles the first man up. He goes for a springboard off the top rope but Orton brings him down and delivers a DDT. Orton setting up the RKO. He goes for it but a bicycle kick by AJ Styles. Styles runs towards Orton who throws him onto the apron. AJ going for the phenomenal forarm, Orton jumps and goes for the RKO but Styles lands on the ring apron. He goes for the splash off the top rope, Orton ducks, Styles turns around and an RKO. He goes for the cover, 1, 2, 3! Randy Orton pins AJ Styles and becomes the number 1 contender to Bray Wyatt’s WWE title at Wrestlemania.



