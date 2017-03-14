WWE SmackDown Live Results (03/14) – Shane McMahon Responds To AJ Styles

The show opens with a look back at Talking Smack last week where AJ Styles confronted Shane McMahon backstage after his loss to Randy Orton in the main event.

Backstage, we see Daniel Bryan talking on the phone and laughing about tonight being a “very special edition” of MizTV. AJ Styles walks in and demands to see Shane McMahon. Bryan gets off the phone and tells AJ to calm down. Styles says the next person to tell him to calm down he will slap them in the face. Bryan gets in his face and informs him that Shane hasn’t arrived at the building yet. Styles wants to talk to the WWE Universe right now. Bryan tells him to be careful what to say because he has his career to think about. Styles says that is exactly what he is thinking about: his career.

We go to ringside with JBL and Tom Phillips. No Mauro Ranallo and David Otunga.

AJ Styles talks to the WWE Universe

AJ Styles quickly heads to the ring and grabs a mic. The crowd in Pittsburgh starts an “AJ STYLES” chant. Styles says he is sick and tired of being messed with my Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon. He thinks the red carpet should be rolled out all the way to WrestleMania for the “greatest superstar” today on the roster. Styles says John Cena didn’t have to jump through any hoops. He admits to getting beat by the “great” John Cena, but he accepted it. Styles says he expected his rematch and instead he got a triple threat match “that I didn’t get beat in.” He reminds everyone he didn’t get a rematch after that and instead he got the Elimination Chamber match with five other WWE superstars. Styles brings up a Battle Royal that he clearly won and then he was forced into a match with Luke Harper that he won. He points out Randy Orton burning down a house and never getting arrested. Instead, Orton got a spot in the main event of WrestleMania. Styles said anyone that knows this business knows he had the best 2016 over anyone else. He takes credit for putting butts in the seats and all the subscribers for the WWE Network. Styles points out how he doesn’t even have a match at WrestleMania this year. He refers to Daniel Bryan as a puppet in WWE, but points out that he needs to have a conversation with Shane McMahon tonight about his career. Styles wonders if he even has one at this point and throws down the mic.

Tom Phillips says Otunga is away filming a movie, while Ranallo had travel issues.

-Commercial Break-

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

Becky with a shove and dropkick early on Natalya. Becky with a kick to Natalya in the corner. Becky with a big slap and corner kick to Natalya. Becky gets Natalya down in an STF. Natalya gets to the bottom rope to break it up as we head to a break.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Becky drops a quick leg over Natalya. Natalya quickly rolls out. Becky runs out and Natalya blocks a clothesline and drops Becky on the floor with a Michinoku Driver. Back inside, Natalya wraps up Becky in the ropes. Natalya with a dropkick to the lower back of Becky for a two count off the pinfall attempt. Natalya with a big slap to Becky. Becky fires back with a series of clotheslines and a dropkick combo. Becky with an overhead suplex. Becky gets the armbar applied on Natalya. Natalya quickly taps out.

Winner: Becky Lynch

After the match, Carmella hits the ring and attacks both Becky Lynch and Carmella. James Ellsworth is now in the ring with her. Carmella smiles and bails out with Ellsworth.

Backstage, we see a shot of a very upset AJ Styles waiting for Shane McMahon.

Highlights of John Cena hosting the Kids Choice Awards is shown.

A special edition of MizTV is up next.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Carmella is with James Ellsworth when she is asked to explain her actions. Carmella talks about every “chick” on the Smackdown roster getting a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania and that you are looking at the next champion.

Special edition of MizTV

We go live to the ring where The Miz is in the ring with Maryse. He introduces a very special edition of MizTV. Miz said his guests tonight are high profile: The Miz and Maryse.

He has footage played from last week on Smackdown when John Cena and Nikki Bella defeated James Ellsworth and Carmella. Miz and Maryse attacked both after the match. He also has footage played of Miz criticizing Cena and Nikki during Talking Smack.

Back live, Miz talks about John Cena only loving himself. Maryse calls Nikki 10 times worse. Miz brings up Nikki not wanting something aired on “Total Divas” on the E! Network. Maryse tells a story about having a contract in her hands to be part of the first season of “Total Divas” along with former WWE star Kelly Kelly. She says Nikki told her not to sign it so they could get more money. WWE declined the offer at that point. Maryse brings up how she uses John Cena as clout and how she is “untouchable.” She notes how this helped reintroduce The Bella Twins back to WWE television and texted Maryse hoping she didn’t mind. Maryse talks about Nikki stealing money and time away from her. She wants to make Nikki suffer. Maryse calls Nikki a “lying, backstabbing bitch.”

Here comes John Cena and Nikki Bella. Cena and Nikki hit the ring as Miz and Maryse bail. Nikki grabs a mic and tells Cena to hold off because she wants to talk. She calls Maryse crazy and points out that if she had the power to block her job, why is she here today? Nikki claims Maryse stabbed her and her sister in the back. She calls Maryse embarrassing and how she really steals the money away from fans by only standing out here and squeezing the arm of The Miz. Nikki wants to give Maryse the opportunity to prove herself so she can kick her ass. Nikki drops the mic as Miz starts smiling at ringside. Miz says Nikki doesn’t get to book matches and asks who she thinks she is, John Cena? He informs Nikki she isn’t getting a fight and that she has nothing to prove inside that WWE ring. Miz says MizTV is over.

Daniel Bryan walks out to interrupt. He’s not pleased because Miz promised him a special edition and instead all Miz did was run his mouth and run away, “just like every MizTV.” Bryan says Miz not delivering makes him want to punch him in the face. He says that clip from Talking Smack reminds him of how many times Miz interrupts him and reminds he that he can’t compete in a WWE ring anymore. Bryan is also not pleased that he is forced to watch Miz attempt to wrestle in a ring. He adds the fact that he can’t punch Miz in the face and Miz knows that makes him want to do it even more. Bryan knows two people who can punch him in the face. He books John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania.

Backstage, we still see AJ Styles waiting on the arrival of Shane McMahon.

Randy Orton will address WWE Champion Bray Wyatt later tonight.

Up next, Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James in a non-title match.

-Commercial Break-

Non-Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James

Bliss and James shove each other and then lock up. James tosses Bliss down still locked up. They stand back up and the referee breaks it up. Bliss works over James in the corner. Bliss pulls James out by her legs and plants her hard on the floor on the outside.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Bliss is tossed down face first by James who gets a single leg Boston Crab applied. Bliss crawls and gets to the bottom rope to break it up. James with a clothesline, snapmare and dropkick to the face combo on Bliss resulting in a two count. Bliss tosses James hard down on her head and then tosses her aside for a second time. Bliss with a roll up from the corner resulting in two count on James. James with a kick to Bliss. Bliss with a roll up for two. James with a roll up of her own for two. Bliss with a huge right hand that drops James. Bliss with knees and misses her standing moonsault. James catches Bliss with a kick to the head and gets the pinfall victory.



Winner: Mickie James

Backstage, we still see Styles waiting for Shane McMahon to show up. Renee Young wants to get word with Styles about his intentions tonight. Styles says he doesn’t have a match at WrestleMania and he plans to get his “thrills” where he can. We see a car pulling in and Styles ducking down behind another car. Styles attacks Shane sending him into a table nearby and throwing big right hands. He tosses Shane into a car and then into an ice machine nearby throwing more right hands. Styles then throws Shane face first through a car window. He looks down at Shane saying he asked for this. Fit Finlay shows up to break it up. Shane is busted open over his head as Styles gets in a quick boot to the head before leaving.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, WWE medical staff checks on Shane McMahon. The WWE doctor wants to take Shane to the emergency room. Shane refuses. He then takes Shane to the medical room inside the arena with help from arena security.

We see a shot of AJ Styles in the dressing room. The Usos and Curt Hawkins tell him he is going to get fired for what he did to Shane McMahon. Daniel Bryan cuts him off and calls Styles a coward. “I have lost all respect for you.” Styles asks Bryan what he is going to do about it, fire him? Bryan agrees and tells Styles to leave the arena now.

-Commercial Break-

Mojo Rawley vs. Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler wraps up the leg of Mojo in the corner. Mojo tackles and lifts Ziggler to the other corner. Mojo tosses Ziggler up and Ziggler plants on the mat. Mojo tosses Ziggler over the top rope to the outside. Ziggler jumps back in and Mojo tosses him over a second time. Ziggler tosses away JBL’s hat at ringside when Mojo grabs Ziggler by the hair. Ziggler drops Mojo’s jaw off the top rope and then catches Mojo with a dropkick back inside. Mojo then tosses Ziggler over the top rope a third time. The referee starts the count. Ziggler gets up on the ring apron, but then backs off and the referee reaches 10.

Winner via count out: Mojo Rawley

Footage is shown of AJ Styles attacking Shane McMahon earlier tonight.

-Commercial Break-

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville talks about how it doesn’t matter who is challenger will be at WrestleMania this year after the fatal five way tonight on 205 Live.

Randy Orton addresses Bray Wyatt

Orton grabs a mic and talks about waiting for “months and months” and waiting like a snake in the grass regarding Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family. He said he had to figure out where to hit Wyatt the most. Orton talks about joining The Wyatt’s and getting close to Bray.

He talks about destroying the one thing Bray Wyatt loves: Sister Abigail. Orton says as the fire burned bright and he heard “her screams”, suddenly the new face of fear had fear written all over his face. He says Wyatt was afraid to be alone and he is indeed alone. Orton says at WrestleMania he will take everything away from Wyatt.

We get an interruption. Bray Wyatt is on the screen. He says Orton was absolutely right until he found his way back home…”or what’s left of it.” Wyatt says Sister Abigail is the “spawn of Satan” and appears to be kneeling in the rubble of the house Orton burned down. He describes himself as the “Lord of Lords” and the all-seeing, all-knowing. “It is my duty to purge all of the infidels in this life. I’ll start with you. I’m born again Randy. In her ashes, I baptize myself.” Wyatt removes the wood floor and rubs dirt over his body and face. Wyatt, with his face covered in dirt, ends the promo yelling, “Follow the buzzards.”

American Alpha vs. The Usos in a non-title match is up next.

-Commercial Break-

Footage from last week of Baron Corbin attacking Dean Ambrose is shown. Backstage, Corbin is asked if he crossed the line last week. Corbin says Ambrose is the one who came looking for him. He describes himself as the man who puts people down. Corbin suggests taking away Ambrose’s Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Non-Title Match

American Alpha vs. The Usos

We start with Chad Gable and Jimmy Uso. Gable bails and Jey Uso is now in getting tossed by Gable. Tag to Jason Jordan who catches Jey with a quick dropkick. During the match, we see Shane McMahon walking around backstage with Fit Finlay and Jamie Noble. Tag to Jimmy who works over Jordan in the corner. Jimmy plants Jordan with a scoop slam. Tag to Jey who goes up top with Jimmy. Gable runs in to cut it off. The Usos remain up top. The crowd in Pittsburgh start a “WE WANT ANGLE” chant. The Usos go to bail when both Gable and Jordan take them out sending them to the floor.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, we see Jordan catch Jimmy with a kick and Jey launch him off the ring apron. Jimmy gets the tag, jumps down and levels Jordan with a clothesline on the outside. Jimmy launches Jordan against the ring apron and then back inside getting a two count off a pinfall attempt. Tag to Jey who comes off the top rope with a shot on Jordan who was over the knee of Jimmy resulting in another two count. Jimmy powers Jordan down to the mat in a side headlock takedown. We see another shot of Shane McMahon backstage with Finlay and Noble. He’s refusing to leave the arena and turns around heading to the backstage area. In the ring, Jimmy misses a shot in the corner on Jordan. Tom Phillips says he’s been informed that Shane is heading to the arena. Gable gets the tag and hits repeated german suplexes on Jey. Gable with an overhead suplex on Jimmy. Gable with a german suplex into a bridge for a two count on Jey. Gable with right hands to Jey in the corner. Gable tosses Jimmy out of the ring. Jey with a roll up on Gable getting a close two count. Tag to Jordan after Jey misses a high kick. Jimmy dumps Gable off the corner. Jimmy with a superkick to Jordan. Jey gets the pinfall on Jordan.

Winners: The Usos

Backstage, we see Shane in the gorilla position and grabbing a mic. Shane walks out on the stage with a mic in hand. “AJ Styles says he doesn’t have an opponent at WrestleMania. He does now.” The show quickly comes to a close.’

