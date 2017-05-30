WWE SmackDown Live Results (05/30) – 5 Way Elimination Match, Nakamura In Action

The show opens with promos by Charlotte, Carmella, Natalya, Becky Lynch and Tamina where they all claim they will become No. 1 Contender tonight.

The Smackdown opening hits.

We go live to Atlanta where a quick display of pyro goes off. Tom Phillips is the first to welcome us to the show tonight.

Kevin Owens’ Highlight Reel opens the show in Atlanta

WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is already in the ring for “Kevin Owens’ Highlight Reel.” He calls himself the face of America. Owens goes to talk about the former host of this show and how Chris Jericho has never won a “Money in the Bank” ladder match. A loud “AJ STYLES” chant starts up. Owens points up at the briefcase hanging above the ring and how he will also add the WWE Championship to his current United States title reign.

Owens calls for Shinsuke Nakamura to come out. They’ve added the Ryback pyro noise to aspects of Nakamura’s entrance. Atlanta continues to sing along to Nakamura’s theme. Owens says Nakamura still has some mystery to him and people want to know why he is here. He says if Nakamura shows up to Money in the Bank, it will be the last time the people sing to his theme and that is the day the “music dies.”

Here comes Baron Corbin to interrupt. Corbin says this is a highlight show and wants to show some real highlights. Footage of Corbin attacking Sami Zayn last week is shown. Back live, Owens talks about how he’s been beating up Sami for 15 years. He tells Corbin this is his show and he was never invited. Corbin wonders if Owens wants him to “respect his authority” and refers to Cartman. He says he is winning that briefcase no matter what.

Nakamura says Jericho isn’t the only rock star left in WWE. He brings up pinning Owens last week on Smackdown Live. Nakamura brings up Zayn pinning Corbin two times. Corbin gets in the ring. Nakamura fights off Corbin and Owens at first. Corbin and Owens double team Nakamura throwing kicks and rights hands. Zayn runs out and attacks Corbin. Nakamura with a big right hand to Owens. Nakamura and Zayn clear house. Zayn grabs a mic and says his fight with Corbin is far from over. He says the fight with Owens is never over. Zayn says he is free at the moment and proposes a tag team match right now.

-Commercial Break-

Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin

We start with Nakamura and Corbin. Nakamura messes around with Corbin and throws a knee, kick to the head and Corbin falls to the corner. Nakamura pins down Corbin in the corner with his boot. Tag to Zayn and Corbin quickly tags in Owens. Zayn with a head scissors takedown on Owens. Owens rolls out. Zayn chases him down. Back inside, Owens cuts off Zayn with a kick and tags in Corbin who throws rights. Zayn with rights to Corbin in the corner. Owens with a kick to the back of Zayn’s head when Corbin distracts the referee. Tag to Owens who stomps away at Zayn. Tag back to Corbin who props Zayn up on the top corner. Zayn attempts a tornado DDT, but Corbin counters into a big powerslam.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Owens has Zayn in a headlock. Zayn connects with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Tag to Corbin who runs across the ring and knocks Nakamura off the corner. Zayn with a roll up on Corbin for a close two count. Corbin with a big spinebuster on Zayn. Tag to Nakamura and Owens. Nakamura levels Owens with a big boot. Nakamura with more kicks and knees to Owens. Nakamura with a running corner knee, props Owens up on the corner and throws his running high knee to the gut for a two count. Nakamura with a spin kick and Corbin breaks up the pinfall attempt. Zayn is in attacking Corbin in the corner throwing lefts and rights. Zayn tosses Owens into Corbin in the corner. Corbin asks what he is doing. Owens shoves Corbin. Corbin with a big right hand to Owens. Zayn clotheslines Corbin over the top rope and goes along with. Nakamura with his Kinshasa on Owens to get the pinfall.

Winners: Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn

After the match, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn stare up at the briefcase.

JBL, Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton promote the WWE Network at ringside.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos are headed to the ring next.

-Commercial Break-

The Usos address the Smackdown Tag Team Division

Back live, WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos are already in the ring. They talk about the fans looking salty because they are still the champions after last week. The Usos says American Alpha, Breezango and even the fans thought the Atlanta Falcons were going to beat the New England Patriots: “NOPE!” They go to address the division when…

“Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh Atlantaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.” Here comes The New Day.

Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods jump in the ring as The Usos exit. “Your boys are back,” yells Woods. He talks about Atlanta being his hometown. Kingston said they had to bring the world class hips here when The Usos interrupt at ringside.

The Usos say they have the tag team division on lock. Big E says they like those Smackdown Tag Team titles and they “wants’em.” Woods mocks the hats and hoodies that The Usos wear. He says Shane McMcMahon actually runs this show to be specific.

Woods reveals Shane named some new No. 1 Contenders for the Smackdown Tag Team Champoinships. Kingston says they better get ready for New Day to become the new champions as they shake the hips. Big E leads a “NEW DAY ROCKS” chant.

WWE will look back at Jinder Mahal’s Punjabi Celebration last week.

-Commercial Break-

A video package runs highlighting last week’s Punjabi Celebration with the new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal following the Backlash PPV two weeks ago.

A new “Fashion Files” with Breezango airs. They have a new case to solve.

Charlotte heads to the ring. The 5-Way Elimination match is up next.

-Commercial Break-

During other entrances, we hear from Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi. She doesn’t care who wins tonight because she plans to retain at Money in the Bank.

Tamina with a cheap shot on Charlotte. The referee is trying to get things in order. Carmella dumps Becky Lynch out of the ring and Lynch throws her back into the ring. Natalya with a snap suplex on Charlotte. Natalya with a second snap suplex and mounts Charlotte throwing right hands. Charlotte counters and throws rights of her own. Tamina with a samoan drop on Charlotte. The referee leaves the ring and is trying to regain order. Lynch has Carmella and throws her over the timekeepers barricade at ringside. Lynch jumps off the barricade and catches Carmella with a flying forearm throwing more rights. Tamina starts clearing off the announce table. Charlotte sends Tamina face first into the ring post. Charlotte dumps Natalya with an overhead suplex on the floor at ringside. Charlotte gets up on the top turnbuckle and connects with a moonsault over Natalya and Tamina! Carmella is up on the barricade and takes out Charlotte with a dive. Lynch with an overhead suplex on Carmella. Tamina with a superkick to Lynch. Charlotte with a big boot to Tamina. Natalya clotheslines Charlotte. Charlotte counters Natalya and tosses her into the steel ring steps shoulder first.

The match still hasn’t officially started.

Charlotte with a powerbomb on Natalya crashing her through the announce table!

Shane McMahon books a “first ever” match for June 18

Here comes Shane McMahon. He says the Smackdown Women’s Division is on fire. Shane says since the match didn’t officially begin, he is going to do some thinking and come up with a solution. He wants to do a first and something historic. Shane books a first ever Women’s “Money in the Bank” ladder match for June 18.

We will hear from Randy Orton later tonight.

-Commercial Break-

Breezango vs. The Colons

We start with Tyler Breeze (in drag) and Primo. Primo with a big left hand jab to Breeze and tears off the dress/wig. Breeze with a quick dropkick to Primo, tag to Fandango and they hit a double elbow drop combo. Fandango squirts Primo with a water gun to avoid a sunset flip. Breeze also sprays Epico with a water gun as well. Both Colons are dumped to the outside.

-Commercial Break-

We return live as Epico drops Fandango with a clothesline. Epico with a cheap shot to Breeze in the corner as well. Fandango catches Epico with a high back body drop, but he can’t tag out with Breeze down. Epico with a quick backbreaker on Fandango. Primo gets the tag and Fandango catches him with a quick clothesline. Epico has the tag and drops Fandango with a quick facebuster for a two count. Breeze is back in the corner dressed as a janitor. Breeze gets the hot tag and hits repeated clotheslines on Primo. Breeze with a kick to Primo’s head and then a kick to Epico as well. Fandango and Primo are fighting over a mop. Fandango lets go. Primo falls back and Breeze hits the Unprettier for the pinfall.

Winners: Breezango

Backstage, Renee Young is with AJ Styles talking about his match with Dolph Ziggler. Styles says he wants to build the momentum heading into Money in the Bank. Ziggler interrupts walking up saying Styles might have “built the house”, but he put down the foundation. He brings up winning the Money in the Bank briefcase before and cashing in successfully. Ziggler suggests fighting right now. Styles doesn’t back down. Ziggler smiles and walks off.

Randy Orton will respond to Jinder Mahal next.

-Commercial Break-

Randy Orton responds to Jinder Mahal

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton heads to the ring and grabs a mic. He introduces himself for those “living under a rock” for the last 17 years. Orton brings up his family history in wrestling and how “this is in my blood.” He says if his grandfather was here he would slap him in the face for losing to a guy like Jinder Mahal. Orton says Mahal thinks he has earned the right to respect. He says the only thing Mahal has earned is a good ole fashioned “Orton family ass kicking.” Orton brings up Money in the Bank being in his hometown and how winning is the only option. He’s ready to stop talking and will become champion for the 14th time. Orton drops the mic and gets up on the corner to pose.

Here comes WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Mahal shows up on the screen. He says Orton is a symbol of the past, just like the country of America. “Behold the present. Behold the future. Behold the new WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal.” The Singh Brothers clap.

The video of Mahal fades. Orton gets back up on the corner and poses.

AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler is up next.

-Commercial Break-

We hear from Sasha Banks and Rich Swann promoting 205 Live tonight.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens is announced for next week.

Video runs of Dolph Ziggler cashing in back in 2013 to become World Champion.

AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler with an elbow early to Styles. Styles fires back with a right and dropkick combo. Ziggler dumps Styles to the outside as we take a commercial break.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Styles with a series of body kicks and punches to Ziggler. Styles with a splash to Ziggler in the corner and follows it up with a jumping forearm. Styles with his fireman’s carry neckbreaker for a close two count on Ziggler. Styles with a nasty looking suplex on Ziggler right into the corner. Styles sits up on the top turnbuckle and pulls Ziggler up to the second rope. Styles teases a Styles Clash. Ziggler counters and pulls Styles off the corner with a spike DDT. Styles counters a Fameasser attempt. Ziggler avoids a Styles Clash attempt. Ziggler with a nasty looking headbutt. Styles avoids a Zig Zag and hits a backbreaker. Styles rolls up Ziggler and gets the Calf Crusher locked in! Ziggler with a Zig Zag to Styles. Styles kicks out. Styles avoids a superkick attempt by Ziggler. Ziggler launches Styles over the top rope to the ring apron. Styles with a forearm from the ring apron. Ziggler gets Styles caught up in the ropes. Ziggler connects with a superkick and pins Styles!

Winner: Dolph Ziggler