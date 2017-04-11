WWE SmackDown Live Results (04/11) – ‘Superstar Shake Up’ Fallout!

– Tonight’s coverage of WWE Smackdown Live will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston, courtesy of Adam Martin.

Featured for tonight’s episode is the conclusion of the ‘Superstar Shake Up’ featuring stars leaving the red brand to find a new home on Smackdown Live.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature American Alpha vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. It’s also the hometown of John Cena but he’s not advertised for tonight’s show.

The show opens live in Boston as Tom Phillips welcomes us to the show.

Kevin Owens jumps to Smackdown Live

WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens walks out to open the show. Owens is the first official Superstar Shake Up moving from RAW to Smackdown Live! Owens has a cleaned up look and grabs the mic. “Welcome to the brand new Kevin Owens show. Smackdown Live just got a huge upgrade because I’m here now. And I brought the United States Championship with me.” He understands the confusion being the United States Champion and being from Montreal. Owens said the fans shouldn’t boo because it’s a known fact that Canada is better than the United States. He said Canadians make better athletes. Owens said the proof is the Montreal Canadiens beating the Boston Bruins all the time. He starts speaking some French, but forgets “you morons only speak one language.” Owens translates saying if anyone has a problem with what he is saying then they should do something about it. He says he can beat up anybody in that Smackdown locker room. He is here for himself. “And I am here to be the new face of America,” adds Owens.

Baron Corbin walks out to interrupt. Corbin agrees Owens can beat up just about anyone and “most” of the locker room, but says Owens can’t beat him up. He brings up beating the Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose last week and that Ambrose jumped to RAW to hide from him. Corbin also brings up Owens losing to Ambrose last night and jumping to Smackdown Live. “If I beat him and he beat you, you won’t be much of a problem for me.” He also says he is technically owed a championship match. Corbin suggests facing Owens for the United States Championship so he can take it away.

Owens says he doesn’t care who Corbin beat.

Here comes the latest Smackdown Live jump: Sami Zayn. Owens can’t believe it. “This can’t be real,” adds Owens. Sami is smiling walking down the ramp. Big reaction for Zayn in Boston. Sami says this is very real and the reason he is here is to announce that Sami Zayn is finally on Smackdown Live. Corbin says nobody cares.

Here comes AJ Styles to interrupt. Big reaction for Styles in Boston. Styles says this is not the Kevin Owens show. He says it’s also not about Sami Zayn, definitely not about Baron Corbin and adds, “This is about me.” Styles says this is the house that AJ Styles built.

Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan walks out. Bryan talks about Owens defending his title against Chris Jericho at Payback. That match still stands and whoever wins that match will officially be a member of Smackdown Live. Bryan says the title won’t be defended on the blue side until Payback. He says the good news is they will have a No. 1 contenders triple threat match involving Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles.

The Usos defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against American Alpha later tonight. Shane McMahon will also address the Smackdown Women’s Division tonight.

WWE Champion Randy Orton faces Erick Rowan next.

Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan

Orton with big right hands early to Rowan in the corner. Rowan cuts him off with a back elbow. Orton with headbutts to Rowan and then catches him with a snap powerslam off the ropes. On the outside, Orton sends Rowan into the steel ring steps. Rowan slides in, Orton does as well and gives Rowan his DDT off the ropes. Orton is ready to hit an RKO on Rowan when the lights go out. When they are back, Bray Wyatt shows up on the screen and is calling out for Randy. He asks Randy if he can smell the stench of fear. Wyatt says he is everywhere and he is everything. Wyatt laughs as the lights come back on. Orton rolls out of the ring and Rowan hits him with the steel steps. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner via DQ: Randy Orton

After the match, Erick Rowan tosses Randy Orton back inside and gives him a full nelson slam in the middle of the ring. Rowan stands back up smiling.

The Usos defend the Smackdown Tag Team Titles against American Alpha next.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships

The Uso’s (c’s) vs. American Alpha

We start with Jason Jordan and Jey Uso. Jordan with a quick takedown on Jey. Chad Gable tags himself in and they hit a double suplex into a bridge on Jey for a two count. Jey pushes Gable to the corner and Jimmy Uso tags himself in. Jordan tags himself in, both trip up Jimmy and knock Jey off the corner. Double dropkick to Jimmy by Alpha. Gable and Jordan then toss Jimmy over the top rope and stare down Jey on the outside.

We are back live as Jey drops Jordan with a dropkick and tags in Jimmy. Jordan dumps Jimmy out and Jey hits the corner hard when Jordan moves. Jimmy pulls Jordan under the bottom rope, but Jordan kicks him away. Hot tag to Gable. Gable with clotheslines to both Usos. Gable with a german suplex on Jimmy. Gable with a second on Jimmy. Gable with an overhead suplex on Jey. Gable with one on Jimmy as well. Gable goes up top and connects with a moonsault over Jimmy for a close two count. Gable clotheslines Jimmy over the top rope and avoids a shot from Jey in the corner again. Gable with an armbar on Jey over the ropes. Jimmy breaks it up with a superkick on the outside. Jimmy goes up top attempting a splash and Gable gets his knees up transitioning into a small package for a close two count. Tag to Jordan who avoids a kick from Jimmy. Gable is up top, Jordan has Jimmy on his shoulders and Gable comes off the top with a bulldog. Jordan covers and Jey breaks it up. Gable is dumped out. Jey as well. Jordan is out next. The Usos hit the ropes, attempt dives to the outside and both Jordan and Gable catch them hitting exploders instead. Gable tosses Jimmy back in. Jordan charges him in the corner. Gable has the tag. Jey with a superkick on Jordan. Gable dumps Jey over the to rope. Tag to Jey who drops Gable over the corner. Jimmy with a superkick and Jey with a splash off the top for the win.

Winners and still Smackdown Tag Team Champions: The Usos

After the match, Primo and Epico show up and attack Chad Gable. The Shining Stars are now part of Smackdown Live and the tag team division.

Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal has made the jump to team blue tonight.

Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots is front row tonight. Took a while for commentary to even acknowledge Jinder was previously part of RAW.

Mojo with a big clothesline early on Jinder. Jinder with elbows to Mojo and then catches him with a high knee coming off the ropes. Mojo splashes Jinder in the corner and then eats a boot from Jinder in the other. Jinder drops Mojo face first off the top turnbuckle. Jinder fires up and jumps out of the ring getting in the face of Gronk at ringside. Security is trying to keep Jinder back. Mojo walks out and clocks Jinder. Gronk then grabs a beer and splashes it in the face of Jinder. Back inside, Mojo catches Jinder with a huge elbow for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

After the match, Mojo Rawley dives in the crowd and celebrates with Gronk. Mojo then jumps up on the announce table and puts on JBL’s cowboy hat to celebrate. We see a replay of the finish. Back live, Gronk gives Mojo a quick chest chop at ringside to celebrate.

Shane McMahon will address the Smackdown Women’s Division next.

Shane Addresses Smackdown Women’s Division

Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon heads to the ring. He wishes the talent well that have moved on to RAW last night. Shane is about to reveal the latest superstar to join the Smackdown Women’s Division tonight in Boston.

He first invites the current Smackdown Women’s Division to come out. Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Natalya, Carmella (with James Ellsworth) and Becky Lynch are out (in order) to join Shane in the ring. Shane congratulates Naomi on becoming champion. James takes the mic away and calls Naomi a “horrible” champion. He says Carmella is the only reason people tune into Smackdown Live every week…along with himself. Naomi refers to Ellsworth as Carmella’s “side chick” and gets in his face. She hands the mic back to Shane and wants to know who from RAW will be joining Smackdown Live tonight.

Shane introduces the next member of the roster as a second generation star. The crowd is already expecting it to be Charlotte. Shane introduces…Tamina.

Shane shakes hands with Tamina and teases leaving the ring. He gets back in and guesses the crowd was expecting him to say someone else.

He introduces the newest member of the Smackdown roster: Charlotte.

JBL calls this the biggest acquisition of the Superstar Shake Up.

Sami Zayn is shown warming up backstage.

Sin Cara and Rusev are now part of Smackdown Live.

Back live, Aiden English is inside the ring and says the spotlight (the lights dim and a spotlight shines on him) is now on him. English is singing when he is interrupted. Tye Dillinger is headed to the ring to face English next.

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

Dillinger trips up English early and fires up the Boston crowd with “10” chants. English with body shots and kicks to Dillinger in the corner. English splashes Dillinger in the corner. Dillinger with chops. Dillinger with a takedown on English off the ropes. Dillinger with kicks to English as the crowd chants “10” along. Dillinger exposes the knee and connects with a backbreaker on English to get the pinfall win.

Winner: Tye Dillinger

A video package focusing on AJ Styles runs.

A video package airs announcing Lana is coming to Smackdown Live.

Ziggler and Nakamura face off

Back live, Dolph Ziggler is in the ring and says everyone is talking about the Superstar Shake Up. He says the real question should be: what about Dolph Ziggler. “Spoiler alert: I’m staying right here on Smackdown Live.” Ziggler says this is the show he built and the show he made cool. He refers to the Superstar Shake Up as “shiny new toys” and the next week it will be a little less exciting. Ziggler says all that will be left is him doing what he does best.

Shinsuke Nakamura walks out to interrupt. Big reaction for Nakamura in Boston. A loud “NAKAMURA” chant starts up. Ziggler asks if he can help him? He asks Nakamura who he thinks he is. Boston starts up another “NAKAMURA” chant. Nakamura smiles at Ziggler and glances at the microphone. The Boston crowd starts singing Nakamura’s theme song. Ziggler hands over the mic. Nakamura says, “Do you want to know who I am? I am Shinsuke Nakamura.” Another “NAKAMURA” chant starts up. Ziggler gives him a thumbs up, goes to leave and tries to hit a superkick when Nakamura blocks it. Ziggler falls back and Nakamura dares him to bring it again. Ziggler bails. Nakamura takes a bow.

A video package focusing on Baron Corbin airs.

No. 1 Contendership for WWE United States Title

Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

Corbon with a knee to Sami and Styles with rights to Corbin. Styles and Sami work over Corbin in the corner with kicks. Sami and Styles attempt a double suplex on Corbin, but Corbin counters and gives them a double suplex! Corbin tosses Styles over the top rope. Styles hangs on and flips back in. Corbin then clotheslines Styles to the outside. Sami with rights and elbows to Corbin. Sami with a head scissors takedown and clotheslines Corbin over the top rope to the outside. Styles is back in staring down Sami. Corbin trips up Sami, pulls him out and tosses him over the steel ramp. Styles slides out and Corbin catches him with a big right hand. Corbin eats a kick from Sami on the ring apron. Sami catches both Styles and Corbin with a springboard moonsault off the ropes as we head to a commercial break.

Back live, Corbin is working over Styles in the corner. We see during the break that Corbin caught Styles with a high back body drop. Corbin launches Sami to the corner. Corbin with big knees to Styles in the corner. Corbin gets in the face of the referee and catches Sami with a quick side slam for a two count. Corbin with a big boot on Styles. Corbin throws repeated elbows at Sami in the corner. Styles with elbows, but eats a big clothesline from Corbin. Sami drops Corbin with a quick clothesline. Sami launches Styles over the top rope. Sami with a scary looking exploder on Corbin in the corner. Styles is back in and drops Sami’s neck over his knee. Corbin levels Styles with a clothesline. All three men are down. Styles catches Corbin with a big knee off the ring apron when Corbin slid out in the corner. Sami catches Styles with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close two count. Sami puts Styles up on the top turnbuckle, throws a chop, jumps up with Styles, Corbin has Sami on his shoulders and Styles misses a springboard when Sami rolls up Corbin for a two count. Sami catches Corbin with a boots in the corner. Corbin with Deep Six on Sami. Styles breaks it up. Corbin eats a kick from Styles after going shoulder first to the corner. Styles with a springboard 450 splash over Corbin and Sami barely breaks up the pinfall attempt. Styles and Sami exchange elbows. Corbin backs up to the corner as does Sami. Styles with jumping clothesline splashes to both. Corbin clotheslines Styles and Sami next in the corners. Styles with a kick to Sami, Sami kicks Corbin, Styles with Pele Kick on Sami and all three men are back down. Styles attempts a Styles Clash. Sami counters. Corbin eats a Helluva Kick from Sami on the ring apron. Styles springboards up and catches Sami with a flying forearm to get the win.

Winner and new No. 1 Contender: AJ Styles

The show comes to a close with AJ Styles celebrating on the corner.