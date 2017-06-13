WWE SmackDown! Live Results (05/13) – Money In The Bank Go-Home Show!

The Smackdown opening hits.

We go live to New Orleans with a close up shot of a series of ladders. Tom Phillips talks about being just days away from the Money in the Bank PPV this Sunday.

The New Day is out first to kick off the show tonight. Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston walk to the ring with a live band called the Soul Rebels and join them at ringside. Kofi praises the band on the mic. He brings up New Orleans being the home of WrestleMania next year. Woods says when they beat The Usos this Sunday they can return to the off Broadway show “Straight Outta Compton.” He predicts they will return to Smackdown as champions.

Here comes WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos with mics in hand. Jimmy refers to New Day as “Drumline” and Jey says this isn’t a game. They remind New Day they have been grinding, putting in the work and why they will retain at Money in the Bank.

Breezango is out next to interrupt. Fandango says they have a break in the case with The Usos. Tyler Breeze says The Usos have zero authority around here.

The Colons interrupt and thinks Breezango should stop interrupting everyone. Epico calls them the worst detectives ever and insults their fashion sense.

Big E leads a “New Day Rocks” chant as we head to a break. The eight man tag is next.

Eight Man Tag Team Match

The New Day and Breezango vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and The Colons

We start with Kofi Kingston and Epico as we return from a break. Kofi catches Epico with a jumping elbow after a series of jumping counters. Tag to Xavier Woods who connects with a sliding clothesline and shot off the corner with help from a Kofi setup. Fandango tags himself in and chops away at Epico. Epico with chops to Fandango in the corner to counter. Fandango with a head scissors takedown and more chops to Epico. Fandango drops a leg after avoiding a roll up attempt and tags in Tyler Breeze. Double elbows by Breezango to Epico. Tag to Jey Uso who kicks Breeze in the gut and plants him with a scoop slam. Jimmy Uso tags himself in, throws a right and tags in Primo who throws more rights. Quick tag to Woods who throws an elbow to the back of Primo, hits the ropes and dropkicks Epico in the back. Primo kicks away at Woods in the corner. Woods with a boot to Primo and jumping clothesline. Back body drop to Epico by Woods. The Usos are in. New Day and Breezango toss out dropkicks and then dump both The Usos and The Colons to the outside.

Back live, frequent tags between The Usos as Jey comes off the top with a shot on Breeze. Jey with a big running splash to Breeze in the corner. Tag to Epico who cuts off a Breeze hot tag out of the match. Epico with a stall suplex on Breeze. Epico with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on Breeze and drops Fandango off the corner. Tag to Primo who eats a kick from Breeze. Breeze tosses Epico into Primo and levels him with a clothesline. Hot tag to Woods. Woods with shots to The Usos. Woods flips over the top rope and takes out The Colons. Kofi is in taking out Jimmy. Boom Drop over Jimmy by Kofi. Trouble in Paradise and Jey breaks up the pinfall on Jimmy. Fandango tries to send Jey over and Jey hangs on rolling out. Kofi avoids a back stabber from Primo and tags in Woods. Kofi props Primo over his knee and Woods comes off the top with a stomp to the face to get the pinfall.

Winners: The New Day and Breezango

A video package runs hyping the return of John Cena on July 4. As reported earlier, Cena is being referred to as a “free agent” in the video.

Backstage, AJ Styles is talking with Shinsuke Nakamura when Sami Zayn walks up. Styles thinks they are all good. Zayn suggests they talk strategy. He quickly interrupts Styles thinking he should be dealing with Baron Corbin tonight. Zayn wants a high five from Styles, but decides to save it for the celebration later tonight. Nakamura is very confused, looks at Styles, smiles and says, “I like him.”

Backstage, Mojo Rawley thanks Shane McMahon for giving him an opportunity last week and admits to coming up short to Jinder Mahal. He says a loss like last week is devastating. Mojo says a small part of him is glad he lost and he knows how he bounces back from defeat. He says the best of Mojo Rawley is yet to come. Zack Ryder shows up and says they have some unfinished business as a tag team. Mojo says it is good to see him back.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi heads to the ring. She’s in action next.

Non-Title Match

Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi vs. Tamina

Before the match officially begins, Lana walks out on stage and heads to ringside.

The bell rings and both Naomi and Tamina lock up. Naomi with rights to Tamina. A “WE WANT RUSEV” chant starts up as Tamina headbutts Naomi. Tamina keeps Naomi grounded with a headlock. Naomi with big kicks to the head of Tamina. Tamina pushes down Naomi, throws some shots in the corner and then connects with a corner splash. Naomi tries fighting off a headlock, but Tamina shoves her back down hard on the mat. Naomi catches Tamina with a kick to the face jumping up in the corner. Naomi with kicks to the legs of Tamina. Tamina catches Naomi and plants her with a side slam for a close two count. Naomi tosses Tamina off the corner and connects with a moonsault from the corner for the pinfall.

Winner: Naomi

After the match, Lana attacks Naomi from behind. Lana then plants Naomi with a sitdown powerbomb. Lana grabs the Smackdown Women’s Championship and holds it up.

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal faces off with Randy Orton next.

Roman Reigns has a SummerSlam announcement next Monday night on RAW.

Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton face off

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal heads to the ring with The Singh Brothers. Mahal tells the crowd to stand up and show respect to the WWE Champion. He says this Sunday he will prove that Randy Orton is a coward. Mahal says Orton is afraid of disappointing his friends and family. “I understand his father Cowboy Bob Orton will be sitting front row with other stars from the past.” He talks about Orton being too afraid to face him in the ring. Mahal says that is out of pure fear of the modern day Maharaja. “The day of the Viper has passed. The sun has risen on a new era. The era of the modern day Maharaja.”

Mahal goes to speak to his people in Punjabi when Randy Orton’s music hits. He tells The Singh Brothers to leave the ring and get Orton in the entrance. Orton jumps in the ring and takes out Mahal with an RKO out of no where.

The Singh Brothers jump in and Orton slides out of the ring fired up. Orton hops the ring barricade and slaps hands with fans in the crowd. He stops and does his pose. The crowd in Lafayette start a loud “RANDY” chant during his pose.

Backstage, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler are getting ready when WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens walks up. Ziggler is assuming Owens wants them to follow his lead tonight. Corbin says he would never listen to Owens. Owens says they have two options: they can work together to take out Sami, AJ and Shinsuke or they walk into the Money in the Bank ladder match even more banged up.

Charlotte vs. Natalya is up next.

Charlotte vs. Natalya

Charlotte with a cradle pinfall attempt early and Natalya kicks out. Natalya with a kick and then tosses Charlotte down hard on the mat as we head to a break.

Natalya with a surfboard submission on Charlotte, breaks the hold and sends Charlotte face first into the second turnbuckle in the corner. Charlotte catches Natalya with chops, drops a knee over the jaw of Natalya and gets in a Flair strut. Charlotte plants Natalya and connects with a moonsault off the top rope resulting in a two count. Charlotte pulls Natalya down by her hair in the corner, goes back up top, but Natalya counters with a sitdown powerbomb for a close two count. Charlotte levels Natalya with a big boot and Natalya kicks out. Charlotte with a kick and connects with Natural Selection to get the pinfall.

Winner: Charlotte

After the match, Charlotte points up at the white “Money in the Bank” briefcase.

A new “Fashion Files” segment airs with Breezango. Apparently Tyler Breeze was attacked by two stick figures drawn by Fandango that look just like The Usos.

Backstage, Lana is asked about attacking Naomi earlier tonight. Lana says she doesn’t care what the WWE Universe thinks about her. She plans to shock the world, crush Naomi and becoming the first ever “Ravishing” Smackdown Women’s Champion this Sunday.

WWE U.S. Champion Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn up next.

WWE U.S. Champion Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn

Back live, we start with Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura with a snapmare and drops a knee over Ziggler. Ziggler with a big uppercut and dropkick combo to Nakamura. Tag to Kevin Owens who throws forearms to the back of Nakamura. Baron Corbin tags himself in and throws a right and knees to the ribs of Nakamura. Tag to Ziggler who kicks away at Nakamura in the corner and follows with a snapmare into a headlock. Tag to AJ Styles who lights up Ziggler with chops and a jumping forearm off the ropes. Styles drops Ziggler off his knee and knocks Owens off the corner. Styles with a fireman’s carry neckbreaker to Ziggler and Owens breaks it up. Sami Zayn is in going after Owens. Zayn tosses Owens out of the ring, hits the ropes and takes out Owens with a dive. Ziggler counters a Styles Clash attempt into a spike DDT for a two count. Tag to Zayn who takes a Deep Six from Corbin.

We return as Ziggler drops Zayn and tags Owens back in who stomps over Zayn. Zayn gets his knees up when Owens attempts a splash. Owens pulls Zayn back in for a quick DDT. Owens immediately goes back to a headlock, drags Zayn and tags in Corbin. Zayn with elbows to Corbin in the corner. Corbin levels Zayn catching him with running charge returning to the ring. Zayn with a Blue Thunder Bomb on Owens. Corbin cuts off Zayn from tagging out and throws him into Ziggler who goes flying off the corner. Corbin splashes Zayn in the corner. Zayn levels Corbin with a big clothesline. Zayn tosses Ziggler and Owens out. Zayn pulls the top rope down and sends Corbin flying over. Styles and Nakamura are pulled off the corner by Ziggler and Owens. Styles fights off Owens with right hands and kicks. Styles with an elbow to Corbin. Zayn with the Helluva Kick to Corbin and gets the pinfall!



Winners: AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn

After the match, Dolph Ziggler immediately attacks AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn as Kevin Owens joins in. Owens grabs a ladder near the stage and slides it inside the ring. Owens and Ziggler pick up the ladder and hit Zayn with it. They hit Styles next as he gets up from the corner. Owens and Ziggler argue when Corbin attacks both. Corbin picks up the ladder and hits Owens with it. Corbin hits Ziggler who falls off the ring apron. Corbin sets up the ladder, climbs up and grabs the “Money in the Bank” briefcase. Nakamura is back in and pushes the ladder over sending Corbin crashing into the ropes. Nakamura connects with his Kinshasa to Corbin. Nakamura sets up the ladder and pulls down the briefcase.