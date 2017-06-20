WWE SmackDown Live Results (06/20) – Money In The Bank Fallout, Daniel Bryan Returns!

The show opens with Becky Lynch, Natalya, Charlotte and Tamina arguing outside of Daniel Bryan’s office. Bryan shows up and tells everyone to calm down. He wants to hear everyone out, but first he wants to hear what Carmella and James Ellsworth have to say.

Daniel Bryan confronts Carmella and James Ellsworth

“Miss Money in the Bank” Carmella and James Ellsworth head to the ring. Ellsworth asks what is wrong with the people. “You get on your feet and you give it up for the first ever Miss Money in the Bank, Carmella.” He again yells at the crowd to get up and give it up for Carmella. Loud booing from the crowd in Dayton.

Carmella welcomes everyone to the Fabulous Era and tells Ellsworth to hold her briefcase. She wants to address the elephant in the room and how her name has been trending worldwide. Carmella says “who cares” to the negative feedback and holds up her briefcase again. She talks about being overlooked and underestimated when she was picked last in the WWE Draft. “I am not here for girl power, that’s for damn sure.”

Carmella says everyone pays attention to the other women on the roster. She said while they were trying to make history, she was making plans for the future and the fact of the matter is she won the match fair and square. Carmella brings up Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt causing problems in past Money in the Bank ladder matches and no one caring. She calls out the internet trolls and now Daniel Bryan has to come out here because of what they did the last 48 hours. Carmella says she earned that contract and it was No DQ rules. She wonders how you can break a rule when none existed. Carmella says Bryan will only reinforce that she is Miss Money in the Bank. She holds up the briefcase and smiles.

"I am MISS Money in the Bank, and there's not a damn thing any of you can do about it!" – @CarmellaWWE #SDLive #MITB pic.twitter.com/rdyjoRNEON — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2017

Backstage, we see Charlotte talking with Daniel Bryan. He talked with the medical staff about her neck. Charlotte doesn’t care and wants Bryan to act on this ladder match. She tells Bryan to do the right thing tonight.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler goes down later tonight.

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will also take on Luke Harper.

Big E vs. Jimmy Uso is up next.

-Commercial Break-

Big E vs. Jimmy Uso

We return live as Jimmy throws a big right at Big E over the ring apron. Big E eats another right from Jimmy. Jimmy goes up top, Big E catches him and connects with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Big E with a second and third overhead belly-to-belly. Jimmy catches Big E with a samoan drop when Big E hit the ropes attempting a splash. Jimmy avoids a Big Ending attempt and rolls out of the ring. Jey helps up Jimmy and they start heading to the ramp when Kofi leaps over the steel steps and takes out Jey. Woods backs Jimmy up to the ring. Jimmy with a right to Big E, rolls in, misses a kick, Big E has Jimmy up and connects with the Big Ending. Big E hooks the leg and gets the pinfall.

Winner: Big E

Backstage, Natalya and Tamina talk with Daniel Bryan. Natalya starts going on a rant about her cats when Tamina interrupts. She wants to know if Bryan is going to let Carmella and James Ellsworth get away with this. Bryan is going to have an official decision.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Naomi doesn’t matter who gets the Money in the Bank briefcase because she will be ready. Lana interrupts and challenges Naomi to a rematch. She agrees to a rematch next week and tells Lana to get out of her face before she slaps her back to Russia.

Highlights of Jinder Mahal defeating Randy Orton at Money in the Bank on Sunday night to retain the WWE Championship is shown.

Tom Phillips sat down with Randy Orton earlier today. Orton says he lost control at Money in the Bank when The Singh Brothers went after his father at ringside. He says he beat himself. Orton understands how the numbers game works and he did that with Evolution and Legacy. He says Mahal accomplished his mission to make it personal. “Jinder crossed the line. This is far from over. I’m going to hurt Jinder Mahal bad. I don’t care if I end his career.” Orton suggests traveling to India and dropping Mahal’s family with an RKO.

Dolph Ziggler heads to the ring. He faces Shinsuke Nakamura next.

-Commercial Break-

Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Ziggler attempts takedowns early. Nakamura gets an armbar and Ziggler breaks free rolling out of the ring. Ziggler powers Nakamura down into a cover for two counts. Nakamura with a series of kicks and a big kick to the face of Ziggler. Nakamura holds Ziggler down in the corner with his boot and side steps a dropkick attempt by Ziggler. Ziggler pulls Nakamura shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ziggler with a standing dropkick to Nakamura. Ziggler rakes the eyes of Nakamura over the ropes. Nakamura launches Ziggler over the top rope.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Nakamura catches Ziggler with a spin kick after a series of counters. Nakamura with stiff kicks to the chest of Ziggler and catches Ziggler with a jumping big boot off the ropes. Nakamura with an elbow and knee to Ziggler in the corner, props Ziggler up in the corner and throws his high knee. Ziggler kicks out after two. Nakamura with a guillotine choke on Ziggler. Nakamura with a front face suplex. Ziggler kicks the left knee of Nakamura and connects with the Fameasser for a close two count. Nakamura counters a pinfall attempt into a triangle. Nakamura counters into an armbar. Ziggler rakes the eyes of Nakamura to break it up. Ziggler with an uppercut. Nakamura returns with a kick. Ziggler counters an exploder landing on his feet and connecting with the Zig Zag. Nakamura kicks out. Ziggler immediately takes the back of Nakamura and applies a rear naked choke. Nakamura fights to his feet, hits a snapmare on Ziggler and connects with a kick to Ziggler’s neck. Nakamura backs up in the corner, charges and connects with the Kinshasa for the win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Backstage, Daniel Bryan is with Sami Zayn and tells him he’s booked next week against Baron Corbin. Becky Lynch walks up and Sami says he was pulling for her to win on Sunday. Becky tells Bryan she keeps thinking about the match and how she had the briefcase in her hand. She feels like Smackdown is the land of handouts.

WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens holds an open challenge next.

-Commercial Break-

WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens walks out to the ring and grabs a mic. He says the only reason he is standing here without the Money in the Bank briefcase is because he was attacked and ganged up on during the match. “They knew I was the most dangerous man in that match. And they tried to end my career.” Owens says he truly wants to make Smackdown Live the land of opportunity and give a local wrestler from Dayton a shot.

AJ Styles walks out and interrupts instead. He suggests the only thing better than Owens being United States Champion is beating him for the title. Styles gets in the ring and Owens wonders if AJ was even listening. Owens said this open challenge is only intended for a local wrestler from Dayton. American Alpha, specifically Chad Gable, heads to the ring.

Gable grabs a mic and Owens says he isn’t from Dayton. Gable reveals he just moved to Dayton this morning. Styles agrees and hypes the match next.

WWE United States Championship

Open Challenge Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chad Gable

The bell rings and Gable starts giving Owens repeated german suplexes. Gable goes for the ankle lock and gets it locked in. Owens quickly rolls out of the ring. AJ Styles is going to join the commentary team for the championship match.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Owens pulls Gable off the top turnbuckle. Gable with a roll up for a two count. Gable counters off Owens’ shoulders and drops him with a DDT. Gable goes up top and connects with a top rope moonsault! Owens kicks out after a close two count. Owens sends Gable shoulder first into the steel ring post. Owens misses a corner cannonball. Gable with a roll through german suplex into a bridge for another close two count! Owens tosses Gable into the ropes, kicks the ropes and then connects with a Pop Up Powerbomb for the win.

Winner and still WWE U.S. Champion: Kevin Owens

After the match, AJ Styles throws off his headset and points at Kevin Owens who is already celebrating on the ramp with the WWE United States Championship.

Backstage, Zack Ryder is watching footage of his knee injury with Daniel Bryan and how the Hype Bros did rightfully earn a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. Bryan books them in a match against The Usos next week to earn a title shot.

-Commercial-

Daniel Bryan addresses the MITB controversy

A loud “DANIEL BRYAN” chant breaks out in Dayton. Big reaction for Bryan tonight. Bryan says it is great to be back and he wishes it was under different circumstances. He’s been told to takes his emotions out of the decision regarding the first ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Bryan welcomes all the women involved in the match to the ring.

Charlotte, Tamina, Natalya, Becky Lynch and Carmella (with James Ellsworth) skip to the ring. Bryan says his decision involves all of them. He says Carmella made good points tonight with it being a ladder match with No DQ rules. Bryan says the rules state the first woman to hold the briefcase is the winner. That said, no one has unhooked the briefcase and handed it to someone else. “It appears we are in uncharted territory,” said Bryan.

Ellsworth grabs the mic and accuses Bryan of being soft now that he is a new daddy. Bryan tells Ellsworth to shut up and says if he brings up his baby girl he will punch him in the face and fire him. Carmella says Bryan can’t talk to them like that. Becky Lynch, Natalya, Charlotte and Tamina all interject with strong words. Bryan says they all competed in a historic match and Carmella gets to make some history: she will have to be the first ever to hand over the Money in the Bank briefcase. He isn’t going to let Carmella and Ellsworth ruin history. Bryan is going to take the briefcase and next week, we are going to have a women’s “Money in the Bank” ladder match that includes Carmella, Becky Lynch, Tamina, Charlotte and Natalya. Bryan takes away the briefcase and heads to the back. A brawl breaks out and Charlotte hits the Natural Selection on Carmella. Becky with an armbar on Carmella. Carmella taps out and starts screaming out in pain to end the segment.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal heads to the ring.

Non-Title Match

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Luke Harper

Mahal with big right elbows early to Harper. Harper with a clothesline coming out of the corner and throws a big right of his own. Harper catches Mahal with a big dropkick. Mahal quickly rolls out of the ring and isn’t happy as we head to a break.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Harper dives out and hits one of The Singh Brothers at ringside. Mahal then levels Harper on the floor and tosses him back inside the ring. Mahal throws knees to the back of Harper. Mahal with a snapmare, more knees to the back of Harper and keeps him grounded. Harper with a butterfly suplex on Mahal. Harper with a splash in the corner to Mahal. Harper with elbows from the ring apron that catch Mahal. Harper launches himself over the top rope splashing over Mahal and connects with a big boot. Mahal kicks out after two. Mahal with an elbow, but Harper catches Mahal with a swinging side slam for another two count. Mahal cuts off Harper who is going up to the top turnbuckle. Mahal with a superplex on Harper.

Here comes Baron Corbin holding the the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Corbin is smiling and circling the ring staring down Mahal. Corbin walks up the ramp to the back. Harper with a roll up on Mahal for a close two count. Harper drops Mahal with a superkick. Harper backs up in the corner and misses a shot on one of The Singh Brothers on the ring apron. Mahal then grabs Harper and connects with his Cobra Clutch slam for the win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

After the match, Jinder Mahal celebrates and stares down Baron Corbin from the ring.

Randy Orton’s music hits and he walks down the ramp. Orton takes out The Singh Brothers on the way down. Orton catches Mahal with a Lou Thesz Press in the ring and then clotheslines Mahal on the outside. Orton tosses Mahal off the announce table and then back suplexes Mahal into the timekeepers area! Orton lifts up Mahal and gives him a DDT off the barricade. Orton tosses Mahal back inside the ring. The Singh Brothers quickly attack Orton. Orton with an RKO on both. Mahal bails and looks on upset clutching the WWE Championship in the crowd. Orton jumps up on the corner and starts pointing at Mahal.