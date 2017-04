– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE SmackDown episode, Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in the main event, drew 2.493 million viewers.

This is down 2% from last week’s 2.544 million viewers, for comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 3.007 million viewers

SmackDown was sixth in viewership on cable that night, behind the NBA Playoffs, Tucker Carlson, Hannity and The Five.