WWE Smackdown Results (05/02) – Jericho Vs. Owens US Title Match, Payback Fallout

Backstage, we see footage from earlier today of Jinder Mahal posing with the WWE Championship and getting photos taken. Shane McMahon walks up and says around here titles are earned and that the title isn’t his. Mahal says it will be his soon. Shane tells Mahal he will be facing Sami Zayn tonight and takes away the WWE Championship.

The Smackdown opening video hits.

Shane O’Mac kicks off the show in Fresno

Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon heads to the ring to kick off the show tonight in Fresno. He would like to introduce the newest member of Smackdown Live, the new WWE United States Champion, Chris Jericho. Big reaction for Jericho.

Jericho grabs a mic and a loud “Y2J” chant breaks out. He calls this a special moment. Jericho is giving you what you want, what you need, “the new show of Jericho…Smack it down maaaaaaaaaaan.” Shane is thrilled Jericho is here on Smackdown Live and brings up Jericho defending the United States Championship against Kevin Owens tonight.

Here comes AJ Styles to interrupt. Tom Phillips reminds us that Styles is the No. 1 Contender for said United States Championship. Styles says hello to his old friend Jericho. Fresno starts a loud “AJ STYLES” chant. He wants to inform Jericho where he is standing right now. “You are standing in the house that AJ Styles built.” Styles brings up the past including Y2AJ t-shirts and nothing would please him more than to take that title away from him at Backlash. He wonders if Jericho will even be champion by the end of the night. Jericho talks about making Owens tap out at Payback. He refers to himself as the new face of America. Jericho asks Styles if he knows what happens when you don’t think he can beat Kevin Owens.

Kevin Owens interrupts as Jericho starts to hold up The List. He calls them pathetic for arguing about things that don’t matter. Fresno chants “YOU TAPPED OUT” at Owens. Owens says that doesn’t matter and that tonight he takes back the United States Championship. “Jericho, you think the Festival of Friendship was bad? You think WrestleMania was bad?” He even wonders what Styles is doing out here and tells him to leave the ring. Owens turns his attention to Shane McMahon when Styles bails out of the ring. Styles walks right at Owens and both Owens and Styles start exchanging right hands. Styles and Owens start brawling on the entrance ramp when WWE officials run out to break it up. Shane bails and tries breaking it up.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi and Charlotte will face Natalya and Carmella later tonight. Up next, Jinder Mahal faces Sami Zayn.

-Commercial Break-

Tom Phillips reveals AJ Styles will be banned from ringside in the main event tonight.

Footage of Baron Corbin attacking Sami Zayn on Talking Smack last week is shown.

Jinder Mahal w/ The Singh Brothers vs. Sami Zayn

Mahal with a big elbow early on Sami. Sami with a head scissors takedown and chops to Mahal in the corner. Mahal fires back with big right hands. Sami catches Mahal with a quick dropkick and Mahal then rolls out of the ring to regain his composure.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Mahal has Sami down in a headlock. Mahal with a big scoop slam on Sami for a two count. Mahal drops repeated knees over Sami and applies pressure over the throat with his knee as well that gets broken up. Mahal with more elbows. Sami with a headbutt to Mahal up on the top turnbuckle. Mahal avoids a shot from Sami off the top and connects with a big running knee resulting in a close two count. Sami with elbows now, boot to Mahal in the corner and then connects with a springboard cross body from the corner. Mahal with a small package on Sami after a distraction from The Singh Brothers at ringside for a two count. Sami with a chest chop and a messy looking tornado DDT off the corner. One of the Singh Brothers pulls Mahal out to avoid a Helluva Kick. The other brother pulls the leg of Sami from the outside. This setups up Mahal’s chinlock full nelson finisher on Sami for the win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

After the match, we can see Mahal got busted open a bit in his mouth as he celebrates his win over Sami Zayn along with The Singh Brothers.

Backstage, Natalya, Carmella and Tamina try to convince Becky Lynch to join them and complain about Charlotte just walking in to earn a quick title shot.

Tye Dillinger is in action next.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Dolph Ziggler is not impressed with a promo about Shinsuke Nakamura making his Smackdown Live PPV at Backlash in a few weeks. Shane McMahon interrupts putting over Nakamura. Ziggler says he was “real impressed” with his entrance.

We go live inside the arena where Aiden English asks for the spotlight. English sings about being the “Picasso of pain.” He gets interrupted by Tye Dillinger’s theme.

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

English quickly connects with a running high knee to Dillinger in the corner. Dillinger fires back with a big forearm off the ropes, a clothesline and big stomp to the face. Dillinger with stomps to English as the crowd repeatedly chants “10” with him. Dillinger with a firemans carry into a facebuster over his knee on English to get the pinfall.

Winner: Tye Dillinger

After the match, we see a shot of a very upset Aiden English.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Renee Young gets a word with Chris Jericho when Aiden English walks by. Jericho asks if he is crying. He says no crying is allowed on Smackdown. Jericho tells him to cheer up. He asks if he knows what happens when “tears are pouring out of your face” on Smackdown. Jericho holds up The List. English is not happy. Jericho informs English that he just made The List. English starts crying more. Jericho also puts Renee on it as well.

Footage is shown of last week’s main event getting broken up when Natalya, Carmella and Tamina (aka the Welcoming Committee) attacking Charlotte.

Backstage, Charlotte says all they did was delay the inevitable and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship is her destiny. Carmella, Natalya and Tamina show up and start attacking Charlotte. They toss Charlotte into production crates nearby.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi heads to the ring next.

-Commercial Break-

Naomi and Charlotte vs. Natalya and Carmella

Tom Phillips notes that Charlotte did not walk out during the break. Naomi is left alone in the ring as Natalya and Carmella walk out with Tamina and James Ellsworth.

We start with Naomi and Carmella. Naomi with an atomic drop and big body kick early to Carmella. Naomi with another huge kick to Carmella who screams in frustration. Carmella with repeated kicks to Carmella and a big kick to follow. Carmella bails and tags in Natalya. Natalya dumps Naomi off the ropes and back down. Natalya bails, avoids a baseball slide and then throws Naomi face first off the steel steps at ringside. Tag back to Carmella who drops Naomi down with an inverted DDT. Carmella throws wild right hands on the mat. Tag back to Natalya who slaps Naomi quickly. Naomi and Natalya collide hitting a double cross body.

Charlotte’s music hits and she starts slowly walking to the ring. Charlotte gets up on the corner and gets a tag from Naomi. Charlotte with a big elbow knocking Carmella off the corner. Charlotte with big chops to Natalya, a neckbreaker and big boot combo. Charlotte with a chop to Carmella and throws Natalya face first to the corner. Charlotte with a kick to Carmella on the ring apron and Natalya fires back with a clothesline.

-Commercial Break-

Back live and Carmella drops Charlotte down near the corner. Naomi gets the tag and immediately catches Carmella with a jawbreaker. Naomi connects with the Rear View and Natalya distracts the referee. Naomi with a huge jumping kick to Natalya. James Ellsworth jumps up on the ring apron to distract Naomi. Carmella rolls her up for the pinfall.

Winners: Natalya and Carmella

After the match, Naomi immediately attacks Carmella. Natalya and Tamina immediately jump in to jump Naomi. They also start attacking Charlotte as well. Here comes Becky Lynch. Becky slowly starts walking down the ramp. Becky jumps in the ring, looks down at Charlotte on the mat and extends her hand to Tamina. Becky shakes hands with Tamina, Carmella and Natalya. She hugs Natalya. James Ellsworth extends his hand. Becky wants a hug instead. Becky throws Ellsworth into all the girls and starts attacking them. Tamina levels Becky with a kick. Naomi is tossed out along with Charlotte. Carmella with a big kick to the face of Becky. The Welcoming Committee celebrate.

-Commercial Break-

Dolph Ziggler vs. Sin Cara

Ziggler with a quick elbow early on Sin Cara. Sin Cara catches Ziggler with a springboard cross body. Sin Cara with a springboard moonsault on Ziggler as well. Sin Cara dumps Ziggler to the ring apron and then catches him with a kick to the face. Sin Cara then hits the ropes and catches Ziggler with a suicide dive to the outside. Ziggler with a quick neckbreaker on Sin Cara off the middle rope. Ziggler with an elbow drop and two count off a pinfall attempt. Ziggler with a counter into a takedown and then connects with a big dropkick. Sin Cara with a roll up, then quickly lifts Ziggler up by one arm and slams him back down! Ziggler gets the knees up countering another moonsault attempt by Sin Cara. Ziggler catches Sin Cara with a big superkick and hooks the leg to get the pinfall.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

After the match, Dolph Ziggler celebrates up on the corner.

Chris Jericho defends the WWE United States Championship next.

-Commercial Break-

Noam Dar gives a plug for 205 Live tonight.

Breezango present The Fashion Files in a backstage segment focusing on The Usos.

WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho heads to the ring for the main event.

-Commercial Break-

WWE United States Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

We get introductions for the champion Chris Jericho and challenger Kevin Owens.

Jericho catches Owens with a big elbow early. Owens fires back with forearms. Jericho immediately fires back with a dropkick and Jericho stomps on the bad finger of Owens. Jericho throws the band hand of Owens off the steel steps. Jericho tries to trap the hand of Owens in the steps and Owens breaks free. Back inside, Owens with big chops to Jericho. Jericho catches Owens with a boot and dropkick from the corner. Jericho with chops of his own to Owens. Jericho charges and hits the corner hard. Jericho falls to the outside. Owens with a cannonball to Jericho on the outside against the barricade. Owens tosses Jericho back inside the ring, covers and gets a two count as we head to a break.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Owens attempts a Pop Up Powerbomb and Jericho counters. Owens misses another cannonball attempt and Jericho connects with the Lionsault off the ropes. Owens kicks out after a two count. Jericho gets the Walls of Jericho applied. Owens is reaching for the bottom rope and eventually gets it to break it up. Owens drops the jaw of Jericho off the top rope and follows with a superkick for a close two count. Jericho goes for another Walls of Jericho attempt. Jericho gets it locked in deep. Owens is screaming in pain. Owens is pulling himself to the ropes. Owens gets to the bottom rope again to break it up. Owens rolls to the outside. Jericho follows. Owens catches Jericho with a superkick. Owens then grabs Jericho and gives him a DDT on the floor. Owens tosses Jericho back inside. Owens connects with another superkick. Jericho kicks out! Jericho with a small package cover for two. Owens quickly kicks Jericho and connects with the Pop Up Powerbomb. Owens gets the win.

Winner and new WWE United States Champion: Kevin Owens

After the match, Kevin Owens celebrates with the WWE United States Championship. The referee calls for EMT officials to come to the ring. Jericho is holding his head.

We see Kevin Owens shake his head and put the title on the ring apron. Owens jumps in, attacks Jericho and gives him a second Pop Up Powerbomb. He yells at Jericho, “You were never my best friend!” Owens grabs the title and heads up the ramp.

Jericho is helped out of the ring by WWE referees and EMT officials. He’s struggling to stay on his feet when Owens runs back down the ramp and starts attacking Jericho again. Owens grabs a steel chair from the crowd. He teases hitting Jericho over the back with it. Owens instead opens the chair and puts Jericho’s head inside. Owens yells “BYE BYE” and throws Jericho face first at the ring post with his head in the chair. Jericho falls back and is screaming out in pain. Jericho has a busted lip as EMT officials check on him at ringside. Smackdown goes off the air with a shot of Owens heading to the back.