WWE SmackDown Results (06/06) – Lana Returns, Nakamura Vs. Owens Headlines

As noted, it was announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title main event tonight.

The show opens with a video package highlighting last week’s No. 1 Contenders match that never officially started and Shane McMahon booking the first ever Women’s “Money in the Bank” Ladder match at the Money in the Bank PPV.

Shane talks making history at Money in the Bank

Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon heads to the ring. Already in the ring is Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella and Tamina. He welcomes everyone to the show and wants everyone to welcome the participants involved in the first ever Women’s “Money in the Bank” Ladder match. Shane introduces Tamina, Natalya, Carmella, Becky Lynch and Charlotte. He wants to a little reveal tonight.

A briefcase covered in a black sheet is lowered. Shane removes the briefcase and covering. He reveals a white briefcase specially made for this first ever Women’s “Money in the Bank” match. Shane talks about a contract being inside this briefcase to earn a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at any time they want. James Ellsworth interrupts and says Shane doesn’t need to explain the stipulations.

Carmella claims she will be looking down on all of them when she grabs the briefcase. Charlotte yells at her to pipe down and that she will win the briefcase to add to her legacy. Natalya says she is sick of Charlotte ripping off her father’s gimmick. Becky points out that Natalya is ripping off her uncle Bret Hart’s gimmick. Tamina says all these women do is talk and she is going to shut them all up in St. Louis.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi is out next to interrupt. She understands she can’t be in this match, but she would love to be. Naomi says she is ready for whoever wins this match and she plans to defend her championship.

Here comes Lana. She is wearing a blue dress and heads to the ring. Shane says hello to her. A loud “LANA” chant starts up in Rochester. He tells Lana this isn’t the correct time and isn’t working for him right now. Lana says she will make it work for him. She points out that while Naomi can’t be in this match, she can. Rochester starts a “YES” chant. Naomi starts laughing on the mic and asks Lana if she thinks she can really hang in a match like this? She points out Lana hasn’t even had a singles match yet. Noami asks her who she has ever beat. Lana says she can beat her. Shane tells Lana getting a spot in a match like this is something she needs to earn. A very upset Lana leaves the ring and yells heading to the back.

-Commercial Break-

Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Camrella and Tamina

We start with Charlotte and Natalya. Both exchange headlock attempts. Charlotte with chops to Natalya after they noticeably panic missing a spot. Becky Lynch tags herself in and drops a shot over Natalya’s left arm. Carmella gets the tag and takes a drop toe hold from Becky. Becky locks up Carmella on the mat and rolls around with her in the ring. Becky gets dumped to the outside by Carmella. Natalya with a clothesline to Becky on the outside.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Natalya tosses Becky to the corner and tags in Tamina. Tamina with a few shots and tags Natalya back in who throws Becky down by her hair. Becky with a kick to the back of the head on Natalya. Tag to Carmella who drops Charlotte in the corner. Tag to Naomi who tosses out big kicks to Carmella. Noami with a jawbreaker to Carmella, tag to Tamina and Tamina eats a series of big kicks from Naomi. Noami with a springboard cross body to Tamina and Carmella breaks it up. Charlotte with a boot to Carmella. Natalya and Tamina double team Charlotte. Lana is walking back down the ramp. Naomi kicks Natalya and Tamina in the corner. Naomi starts yelling at Lana. Lana trips up Naomi on the ring apron. Tamina with a superkick to Naomi, hooks the leg and gets the pinfall.

Winners: Natalya, Carmella and Tamina

Backstage, Shane McMahon walks in his office and Mojo Rawley has the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy inside. Mojo said winning that trophy was a dream come true and he thought it would open doors for him on Smackdown, but instead he’s been a ghost the last two months. He wants an opportunity and points out how he has already defeated the current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Shane says he will give Mojo a spot in the “Money in the Bank” match if he can beat Jinder Mahal tonight.

-Commercial Break-

AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler

Series of counters early between Styles and Ziggler. Ziggler catches Styles with a quick standing dropkick, goes for the cover and Styles kicks out.

-Commercial Break-

Styles with chops and right hands to Ziggler as we return live. Ziggler throws a big knee and then eats a clothesline from Styles. Ziggler uses the ropes for a cover and Styles is able to break free in time. Ziggler with a Fameasser on Styles for a two count. Styles avoid a superplex attempt and dumps Ziggler avoiding a tornado DDT. Styles catches Ziggler with a forearm, avoids a counter by Ziggler and Ziggler gets Styles down in a pinfall holding the ropes. Styles kicks out, counters Ziggler and hits the Styles Clash for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

A new “Fashion Files” video package airs. The New Day visits with Breezango and want to hire them to get some intel on The Usos.

Mojo Rawley heads to the ring. He faces WWE Champion Jinder Mahal next.

-Commercial Break-

John Cena returns to Smackdown Live on July 4.

If Mojo wins, he gets added to the MITB Ladder Match

Mojo Rawley vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Lock up and Mojo throws right hands to Mahal in the corner. Mojo with a quick hip toss to Mahal. Mahal with rights and then eats a big shoulder tackle from Mojo. Mahal falls to the outside as The Singh Brothers check on Mahal at ringside. Mojo catches Mahal with another tackle coming off the ropes. One of The Singh Brothers distracts Mojo. Mahal with a shot and starts driving knees down into the neck/throat of Mojo. Mojo with a back suplex to break free from a headlock. Mojo with another set of shoulder blocks on Mahal. Mojo with a splash to Mahal in the corner. Mahal rakes the eyes of Mojo and sends him shoulder first into the ring post. Mahal with his Cobra Clutch slam on Mojo to get the win.



Winner: Jinder Mahal

After the match, Jinder Mahal gets on the mic with The Singh Brothers at his side. He tells the audience to get quiet when the “modern day Maharaja is speaking.” Mahal said he just dismantled the dreams of Mojo Rawley the same way he will with Randy Orton.

A video package focusing on Shinsuke Nakamura airs.

The New Day is in action next.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Randy Orton says he was given advice to let Jinder Mahal run his mouth all he wants. He says in two weeks at Money in the Bank in his hometown of St. Louis, he won’t need to say anything and Mahal will hear him just fine.

The New Day vs. The Colons

Big E and Xavier Woods are representing New Day tonight. We start with Woods and Primo. Primo with chops to Woods in the corner. Woods with a head scissors takedown on Primo, tosses him against the ropes and dropkicks him in the back. Primo with a knee and tags in Epico. Woods drops him with a right, splashes Epico in the corner and tags in Big E. Big E with a big charge in the corner on Epico and follows that with a clothesline with help from Woods. Both Big E and Woods get Primo and Epico in abdominal stretches.

-Commercial Break-

Primo has the tag and clotheslines Woods in the corner. Woods with a headbutt sending Primo off the corner. Woods catches Primo with a big missile dropkick off the top rope. Big E gets the tag and hits two big belly to belly suplexes on Epico. Big E with a third and starts to shake the hips. Big E with a splash over Epico and tosses Primo over the top rope. Woods flips over the top rope and takes out Primo. Epico, now the legal man, rolls up Big E for a close two count. Woods tags himself in and kicks Primo in the face. Big E has Primo up and Woods catches Primo with a DDT off the second rope with Big E holding for the win.

Winners: The New Day

After the match, The New Day go to celebrate when Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos walk out on stage with mics in hand. Jimmy says they have the whole Smackdown tag team division on lock. Jey welcomes them to The Uso penitentiary.

Backstage, we see Kevin Owens warming up for the main event tonight.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Sami Zayn says he has been watching footage of everyone involved in the “Money in the Bank” ladder match in two weeks. He said the one guy he can’t seem to figure out is Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn says he will be on commentary tonight when Nakamura faces Kevin Owens. Baron Corbin walks up and takes the mic wanting to ask a question. Corbin nails Zayn with a right hand, grabs a ladder and cracks it over Zayn’s back. He tells Zayn that Nakamura isn’t who he needs to worry about and throws him into more ladders. Corbin says it looks like a spot on commentary just opened up.

Backstage, Naomi walks in Shane’s office and demands a match with Lana at the Money in the Bank PPV. Shane says she doesn’t need to fight her. Naomi wants the fight and will even put her title on the line. Shane books Noami vs. Lana for the title at Money in the Bank.

WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens heads to the ring.

-Commercial Break-

Non-Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The bell rings and Nakamura throws a kick to the leg of Owens early. Series of counters by Nakamura who taunts at Owens. Nakamura with a few kicks and Owens rolls out.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Owens is back in and has Nakamura down in a headlock to slow things down. Owens and Nakamura exchange elbows. Nakamura with a quick boot that drops Owens off the ropes. Nakamura with big kicks to Owens. Nakamura with a splash to Owens in the corner and props him up on the top rope. Nakamura with a high knee to Owens that results in a two count. Owens with a headbutt to Nakamura. Nakamura with an elbow and shot to the neck of Owens. Owens trips up Nakamura, backs up and connects with his corner cannonball. Nakamura avoids a Pop Up Powerbomb and catches Owens with a heel kick. Nakamura dumps Owens with a reverse exploder. Nakamura backs up in the corner. Owens is back up. Nakamura runs in and connects with his Kinshasa for the win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

After the match, Baron Corbin leaves the commentary table and hits End of Days on Shinsuke Nakamura. Corbin smiles and heads up the ramp as the show closes.-