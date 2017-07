– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring John Cena and new WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeating Rusev and Kevin Owens in the main event, drew 2.465 million viewers.

This number is up 6% from last week’s 2.329 million viewers. SmackDown finished #3 in viewership for the night, behind Hannity and Rachel Maddow.

For comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 3.009 million viewers.