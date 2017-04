– According to ShowBuzz Daily, yesterday’s WWE SmackDown episode, featuring Baron Corbin challenging AJ Styles in the main event, drew 2.544 million viewers.

This number is down 18% from last week’s 3.105 million viewers.

SmackDown was #6 in viewership on cable for the night, NBA Playoff games, Special Report, Tucker Carlson and The O’Reilly Factor.

SmackDown was #3 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA games.