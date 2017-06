– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, featuring the final hype for Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, drew 2.072 million viewers.

This number is down from last week’s 2.349 million viewers.

SmackDown finished #11 in viewership on cable behind Lead with Jake Tapper, Rachel Maddow, Situation Room, CNN News Room, Last Word, Hannity, Tucker Carlson, The Five, Your World and the Jeff Sessions hearing.