Did WWE SmackDown Viewership Rebound This Week?

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE SmackDown episode from London, featuring AJ Styles, Sami Zayn and Randy Orton vs. Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens in the main event, drew 2.348 million viewers.

This number is up 2% from last week’s 2.300 million viewers.

SmackDown finished 10th in viewership on cable behind the NBA Playoffs, Inside The NBA, Rachel Maddow, Tucker Carlson, Hannity, The Story, The Five, All In and Special Report.

As noted, for comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 2.696 million viewers.