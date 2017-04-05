WWE SmackDown Viewership Sees Increase For WrestleMania 33 Fallout

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, last night’s WWE SmackDown episode saw a nice viewer increase, it featured the fallout from Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view and drew 2.885 million viewers.

This number of viewers is up 7% from last week’s 2.698 million viewers.

For comparison, the SmackDown episode after WrestleMania 32 drew 2.444 million viewers last year, back when WWE was still taping SmackDown shows.

SmackDown was third in viewership on cable for the night, behind Tucker Carlson and The O’Reilly Factor but was first in the 18-49 demographic.