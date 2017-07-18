WWE Star Reveals In-Ring Career Is Ending, Mickie James Films Music Video

– Check out the following video clip featuring Mark Henry from last night’s new edition of WWE “Table for 3.” The Long-time WWE Superstar revealed his time as an in-ring performer with WWE is coming to an end, and he will begin focusing on helping new talents in the company:
After twenty-one years in the business, @TheMarkHenry discusses the next step in his @WWE career on #TableFor3! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/wXBsS09Tox
– Mickie James recently filmed a music video in Nashville this morning with Alicia Fox, no word when it will be released, check out the photo below:
Comment: first undertaker is gone, now Mark Henry most likely Chris Jericho will be done and Big Show most likely finished soon. See what happens with WWE now. Next Orton needs to go so does HHH.