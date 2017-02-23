WWE Star Working With NHL’s Lightning, Seth Rollins Cryptic Messages, WWE Returns To Tokyo
– Seen below, Cathy Kelley looks at WWE Superstar Seth Rollins sending cryptic Instagram messages to Triple H in this new video from WWE Digital.
– Seen below, injured WWE Superstar Darren Young is participating as the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Bud Light Social Captain for tonight’s “Pride Night” NHL game against the Calgary Flames.
#Bolts fans, please welcome tonight's @budlight #BoltsSocial captain, the @wwe's @DarrenYoungWWE! ⚡💪🏼 #CGYvsTBL pic.twitter.com/3r2Z9FhyoY
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 24, 2017
– WWE announced they will return to Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st – Complete details will be announced next month.