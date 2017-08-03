WWE Stars React to Bayley’s Shoulder Injury

On Tuesday, WWE revealed that former Raw Women’s Champion Bayley had suffered a significant shoulder injury during her match with Nia Jax, and shortly thereafter, a ton of stars in the company began reacting to the news.

Sorry to hear about your injury @itsBayleyWWE. Hoping for the best #GetWellSoon — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) August 2, 2017

Get better soon sister. Thinking of you 😘 @itsBayleyWWE — Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) August 2, 2017

I think sending heaps of hugs to @itsBayleyWWE will heal her shoulder faster than if we didn't send hugs. So…HOW'S THERE NO HUG EMOJI🤦🏻‍♀️ — Peyton Royce (@WWEPeytonRoyce) August 2, 2017

Let's use this emoji 🙆🏻

Get better soon @itsBayleyWWE ❤️ — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) August 2, 2017

My heart goes out 2 u @itsBayleyWWE !U are strong & will overcome this & be stronger than ever!The WWE universe is behind you! Stay positive https://t.co/vw3ur2DQLe — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) August 2, 2017