WWE Stars React to Last Night’s Smackdown Main Event

WWE Women’s Champion Naomi defended her title against Charlotte Flair in last night’s Smackdown main event. The match was interrupted by the new divas group of Carmella, Tamina and Natalya, who attacked Charlotte. Below are comments from some of those involved in last night’s angle.

