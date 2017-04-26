WWE Stars React to Last Night’s Smackdown Main Event

WWE Women’s Champion Naomi defended her title against Charlotte Flair in last night’s Smackdown main event. The match was interrupted by the new divas group of Carmella, Tamina and Natalya, who attacked Charlotte. Below are comments from some of those involved in last night’s angle.

You snitches don't know what y'all done started https://t.co/hIlC1o0oSU — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 26, 2017

I didn't prove what I needed to tonight @MsCharlotteWWE I'm looking forward to this unfinished business #FeelTheGlow — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 26, 2017

Queens recognize other queens. And tonight, I felt the GLOW. @NaomiWWE 👑🌟✨ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 26, 2017