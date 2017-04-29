WWE Stars React to New PPV Great Balls of Fire

WWE announced yesterday afternoon that the July 9th PPV has received a new name and location. It was originally called “Bad Blood” and taking place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The event is now called “Great Balls of Fire” and will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will headline the RAW brand PPV and defend his title.

WWE stars reacted on Twitter to the name change.

Clearly, the most disappointing aspect of no longer being on Raw is knowing I won't be a part of the 1st annual Great Balls of Fire. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 28, 2017

Great balls of Fire?! What the….. — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 28, 2017

I can't wait for the promos: "This Sunday at Great Balls of Fire….." 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JzgYnF9KfT — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 28, 2017