WWE Stars React to New PPV Great Balls of Fire

WWE announced yesterday afternoon that the July 9th PPV has received a new name and location. It was originally called “Bad Blood” and taking place at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The event is now called “Great Balls of Fire” and will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will headline the RAW brand PPV and defend his title.

WWE stars reacted on Twitter to the name change.

