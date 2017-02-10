WWE Superstar Darren Young Undergoes Successful Surgery

– WWE Superstar Darren Young underwent successful elbow surgery back in Birmingham, Alabama yesterday. No word concerning an update on his status but he seems to be in good spirits.

He posted this photo before surgery:

#Riseandgrind because it’s almost #surgery time! I woke up 2day feeling strong, powerful, and capable! 💪🏽#blockthehate #surgeryselfie