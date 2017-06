– Rusev is set to return to WWE SmackDown live events this coming week.

He’s scheduled for a Triple Threat with Mojo Rawley and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in Everett, Washington on Sunday and another Triple Threat against Shinsuke Nakamura and Owens at Monday’s live event in Bakersfield, CA.

No word on him possibly making his SmackDown Live debut in San Diego.