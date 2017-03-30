WWE Superstar Suffers Injury On This Week’s RAW

– According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE cruiserweight Noam Dar suffered an injury during his match with Austin Aries on RAW this week.

No word on the seriousness of the injury but Dar missed this week’s 205 Live. Seen below, WWE continued the “secret admirer” storyline with Alicia Fox, Dar’s on-screen girlfriend.

Dar is set to be examined in Orlando this Sunday before WrestleMania 33 to determine how long he will be out of action.