WWE Superstar Welcomes First Child, Vince McMahon Tweets Seth Rollins

– WWE announced that Apollo Crews and his partner Linda have welcomed their first child, Sade Sofiya.

Apollo Crews welcomes first child

There's a new addition to the #TitusBrand…

Congratulations to @ApolloCrews on the birth of his first child! https://t.co/9mSRB2xjRV — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2017

