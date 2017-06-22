WWE Superstar Welcomes First Child, Vince McMahon Tweets Seth Rollins

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– WWE announced that Apollo Crews and his partner Linda have welcomed their first child, Sade Sofiya.

Apollo Crews welcomes first child
Titus Brand member Apollo Crews has become a father, WWE.com is happy to announce.

The powerful Raw Superstar and his partner Linda have welcomed their first child, Sade Sofiya, into the world.

Join WWE in congratulating the proud parents!

– Vince McMahon took to twitter and gave props to Seth Rollins for making the announcement on ESPN SportsCenter earlier this week:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here