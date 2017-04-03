WWE Superstars React to The Undertaker’s Last Match

Several WWE Superstars reacted on Twitter to the main event of last night’s WrestleMania 33. Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker, and after the match, Taker placed his attire on the mat to signal this was his retirement match.

If there's a dry eye at #Wrestlemania ur a bigger man then me. #ThankYouTaker — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 3, 2017

Truly a legend #ThankYouTaker — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) April 3, 2017

He's the greatest legend I have ever had the privilege of knowing-if this is it, or if it isn't. #ThankYouUndertaker — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 3, 2017

Theres a reason why "the boys" call the Dead Man "Boss." And to the Boss, I say…#ThankYouTaker 🍺#Wrestlemania — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 3, 2017