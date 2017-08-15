WWE Superstars Visit Yankee Stadium (Photos, Videos)

– As noted previously, WWE Superstars Big Cass, Braun Strowman and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss visited Yankee Stadium to participate in batting practice before tonight’s Subway Series between New York Yankees vs. New York Mets.

A custom WWE Title was presented to this year’s MLB Home Run Derby Champion Aaron Judge, while custom New York Yankees jerseys were presented to WWE Superstars.

Check out the photos and videos below:

