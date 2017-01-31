WWE Supertar Reportedly Turning Heel Soon, The Undertaker “Hurting Real Bad”

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio

– If it appears WWE Superstar Sasha Banks could very well be turning heel in the upcoming future. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio on Sunday night that the plan is for Sasha Banks to turn heel “fairly soon.”

He also noted that the Undertaker was “hurting real bad” and as expected, it’s his hip that is giving him problems. Taker has already had surgery on his hip but came back too quick and was in a great amount of pain backstage before even competing in the Royal Rumble.