WWE Title Match Official For WrestleMania 33, Updated Card

– As seen on on tonight’s SmackDown episode, Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles to become the new #1 contender to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando next month.

Below is the updated WrestleMania card after tonight:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal