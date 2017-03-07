WWE Title Match Official For WrestleMania 33, Updated Card
– As seen on on tonight’s SmackDown episode, Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles to become the new #1 contender to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando next month.
Below is the updated WrestleMania card after tonight:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal