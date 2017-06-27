WWE Title Punjabi Prison Match Set For Battleground

– As seen tonight on SmackDown Live, Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a Punjabi Prison match was officially announced for the upcoming WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View next month.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon granted the rematch but allowed Jinder to pick the stipulation. He chose Punjabi Prison and mentioned The Great Khali being his personal hero.

You have to escape not one, but TWO dangerous structures in a #PunjabiPrison match! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/KI6pbvj1Ij — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2017

WWE Battleground is set for July 23rd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, check out the current card below:

* Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos