WWE To Make A Change To A WrestleMania Championship Match?

There might be a change to one of the championship matches at WrestleMania. As of now, the Raw Women’s Championship will be defended by Bayley against Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. The Wrestling Observer newsletter reports that Nia Jax may be added to the match. We noted several weeks ago that the original plans for the match included Jax and they seem to be teasing that in storylines as of late.

Also, based on the recent storylines, Dana Brooke may also be added to the match. If she is not added as a competitor then I would assume that she will be at ringside and get interfere on someone’s behalf. Apparently, the company has discussed adding one of them to make the match a four-way. A three-way was the idea at one point but the people in charge have changed their minds many times.

On last week’s episode of Raw, they put some heat on Jax during her match with Bayley when the referee disqualified her for not breaking away from Bayley in the corner and then attacking her when the match was over. The announcers made sure to specifically mention that Jax wanted to be part of the WrestleMania championship match.

They also shot the break-up storyline for Brooke and Flair. That is a feud they were planning since last year and, at one point, Brooke vs. Flair was a match they wanted for WrestleMania but those plans changed.