WWE On Triple H Inviting McGregor & Mayweather To RAW

Triple H invites Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to Raw

The Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather superfight got off to a rambunctious start during the first stop of the press tour on Tuesday, but the Irish mixed martial-artist encountered an unexpected hiccup when his mic was cut off during his back-and-forth with the undefeated prizefighter Mayweather. Thankfully,

Triple H had a solution:

Will the #MayMacWorldTour come to Monday Night Raw? Given that Floyd Mayweather counts a WrestleMania victory among his wins and Enzo Amore has had a few words for McGregor on Twitter, it’s certainly in the realm of possibility.