WWE Tryout Hopeful Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

– According to a New York Post report, WWE tryout attendee James ‘Rude Boy’ Riley was arrested on child pornography charges.

Riley was busted after the New York Police Department found twenty photos on his iPhone that included images of “infants,” he also reportedly uploaded photos to his Google and Tumblr accounts.

He was arraigned on ‘charges of promotion and possession of a sexual performance by a child’ and made a $3,500 bail.

Riley was scheduled to wrestle tonight and Friday for Punk Pro Wrestling but the promotion made the following announcement shortly after his arrest:

“Due to circumstances James Rudeboy Riley is being pulled from this weeks events. This is only statement we have concerning it.”