WWE U.K. Title Match Confirmed For Next Week’s NXT TV

– During last night’s edition of NXT TV, a big announcement was made by NXT General Manager William Regal for next week’s show.

As seen via the announcement released by WWE via the official NXT Twitter page below, on next week’s edition of NXT TV, the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Championship match will take place.

On next week’s show, Tyler Bate defends against Trent Seven in the special main event.

Seen below is the graphic advertising the Bate-Seven U.K. Title showdown: