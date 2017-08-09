WWE Was Unhappy With How The Crowd Reacted to Bayley on Raw

On Monday’s Raw, ex-WWE Women’s Champion Bayley revealed that she had suffered a separated shoulder during her match with Nia Jax on last week’s show. As a result, she is now out of the Women’s Title match at SummerSlam.

Monday’s Raw took place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which WWE has often referred to as “bizarro world” because they typically have liked to boo the babyfaces and cheer the heels, especially if the heels are Canadian.

WWE used the bizarro world reference during Bayley’s announcement on Raw, as the crowd booed her during the entire segment, which didn’t exactly make Vince McMahon happy, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“That was certainly one of the most talked about segments of the show. She came out, they were booing her, and I was told that the boos were not directed at her as much as directed at the booking of her. But she was taken aback, and Corey Graves had to do the ‘bizarro world’ comment, which means that Vince was not happy at all, because that’s what Vince does when he’s unhappy.”