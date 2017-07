– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealed on tonight’s show that Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a Fatal 4 Way at WWE SummerSlam.

Check out the updated card for the SummerSlam Pay-Per-View on August 20th:

* Fatal 4 Way Match For WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

* SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

* RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks or Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss