WWE Wants Fans Ideas for House of Horrors Match

WWE sent a survey to fans today and ask fans about the House of Horrors match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. The survey asked fans what they would like to see in the match.

@bryanalvarez @WONF4W New WWE survey just went out (attached)…They have no idea what a House of Horrors match is, do they? pic.twitter.com/pyiU9fMeJL — Nick Garcia (@foothands) April 10, 2017