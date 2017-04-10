WWE Wants Fans Ideas for House of Horrors Match

WWE sent a survey to fans today and ask fans about the House of Horrors match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. The survey asked fans what they would like to see in the match.
@bryanalvarez @WONF4W New WWE survey just went out (attached)…They have no idea what a House of Horrors match is, do they? pic.twitter.com/pyiU9fMeJL
— Nick Garcia (@foothands) April 10, 2017
Wtf , how does this show that they are asking fans what they want to have the house or horror match be ?
This is a markerting survey so that the match can be watched or if not enough people are aware of it , they can change it
Seriously bad article