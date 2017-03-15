WWE Website Moves AJ Styles To Their Alumni Section

– As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan fired AJ Styles after his brutal attack on SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon last night. Later that night, Shane announced that he will battle AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33.

In an update on the current Styles-McMahon storyline, WWE has now moved AJ Styles to the Alumni roster.

WWE has yet to officially announced AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon, current speculation is that Shane will re-hire AJ Styles for the WrestleMania match.

Check out the video clips from last night’s SmackDown Live episode: